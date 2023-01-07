The sweet sleeping face actually made a dinosaur-like cry!Chen Qiaoen revealed that his illness is the number one in the hot searches. This serious illness can lead to sudden death. People with these symptoms need to be vigilant

After the broadcast of “Wife’s Romantic Travel”, Chen Qiaoen’s snoring caused heated discussions among netizens.

At noon yesterday, Chen Qiaoen responded that he snored while sleeping because he had sleep apnea. The full text is as follows:

After the show was broadcast, many viewers were worried about my snoring problem. Some people thought I was very generous and didn’t care that the fact that beautiful women also snored was made public (by myself), and some people were worried about me. Health issues, yes, I snore because I have severe “sleep apnea”.

I had a throat operation last year, because the doctor diagnosed that when I was in a deep sleep, my throat would collapse and I would not be able to breathe air, so I would be in a state of snoring until my brain woke me up, one night This situation has been repeated. The result of going to the hospital to do deep brain waves is that during deep sleep, I will stop breathing about 25 times an hour, and each time lasts for more than 50 seconds. This is a serious sleep apnea. .

To be honest, I have lived for more than 40 years, and I never knew I had this disease until my husband found out, according to his words: “Sweet sleeping face, actually making a sound like a dinosaur.”

And often the breathing will stop, he will reach out his hand to check if I am still breathing like in the movie, and find that it has stopped for a long time… Then he is really frightened, the doctor said that my situation is actually very rare .

Because sleep apnea is usually very serious, they are all obese men. It is rare for him to meet someone with my body shape who needs surgery. In fact, this disease is not a serious disease. When some people hear “breathing abort”, they will associate it with danger during sleep. In fact, when you sleep without breathing air, your brain will wake you up, so your body cannot fully enter the real rest. If it goes on like this for a long time, it will have an impact on health.

The treatment method is to cut off the tonsils in the throat and remove the meat from the place that will collapse during sleep. There will be less apnea and snoring in the future. Many people choose to wear Sleeping on a respirator, because my nose is allergic and I can’t wear it, so I used surgery to remove it.

Having a piece of meat dug out of my throat made me almost unable to speak for two weeks, and unable to eat too solid food for a month. I was also very hungry and skinny.

Now that I have recovered, I owe a lot to my husband. If he hadn’t been startled by my dinosaur-like strange breathing, I didn’t know that I had this disease and could have been treated early.

What? Thin people also get respiratory syndrome? This topic immediately attracted the attention of netizens, and #陈乔恩治疗病症病# rushed to the top of the hot search.

Kumarajiva: My father also had this situation, and the doctor asked him to buy a ventilator for home use.

LV is not Louis Ville: sleep with a ventilator, safety first.

The evildoer is willing to be a fat crane 618: I also snore loudly, only after I got fat, and I discovered it when my female colleagues in the office took a nap together. The poor single dog really doesn’t know that he sleeps alone.

Hannah Youyou: My father is also sleeping on a ventilator. The doctor said that the collapsed flesh will grow back after it is cut off. It is meaningless to operate. Everyone’s situation is different.

Hey, what’s going on here: The causes of snoring while sleeping are different for everyone. It is very lucky to be able to accurately diagnose the cause and prescribe the right medicine (knife). Joe Chen, come on!

What is sleep apnea syndrome?

Many people may have this experience: snoring while sleeping, sometimes not catching up with one breath, and will be woken up suddenly. This is actually a typical manifestation of sleep apnea syndrome.

Dr. Mao Xuefeng, general practitioner expert of Kangdafu International Hospital and chief physician of the first batch of general practitioners in Zhejiang Province, said that sleep apnea syndrome refers to repeated episodes of upper airway collapse during sleep, resulting in apnea and hypopnea.

In medicine, not breathing every 10 seconds is called apnea. If you sleep for 7 hours a night and have apnea up to 30 times, it is sleep apnea syndrome. In the short term, it will lead to decreased sleep quality, daytime sleepiness, inattention, and memory loss. In the long run, the risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases will increase, and even sudden death.

At present, it is generally believed that sleep apnea is a systemic disease and an independent risk factor for high blood pressure. It is closely related to coronary atherosclerotic heart disease (coronary heart disease), heart failure, arrhythmia, and diabetes, and it is also a cause of sudden death. , The important reason of road traffic accidents has become a serious social problem.

“Sleep apnea syndrome is closely related to obesity. In terms of gender, the incidence rate of men is significantly higher than that of women, and the prevalence rate of women will increase significantly after menopause.” Director Mao Xuefeng said that sleep apnea syndrome is also related to upper airway Abnormalities, such as nasal obstruction, tonsil hypertrophy, throat stenosis, tongue hypertrophy, etc. In addition, children who suffer from adenoid hyperplasia and tonsil hyperplasia may also cause snoring; middle-aged and elderly people may easily cause snoring due to muscle relaxation and collapse; cause snoring. At the same time, long-term heavy drinking, smoking, and use of sedative and hypnotic drugs will also lead to an increase in the incidence rate.

It is understood that about 170 million people in our country suffer from apnea syndrome, of which 60 to 70 million are moderate to severe and need to seek medical help.

“If you have a history of snoring for a long time, it is best to go to the hospital for a sleep monitoring.” Director Mao said that sleep monitoring can fully record the human body’s sleep at night. It is an important examination for the diagnosis of sleep apnea syndrome and an important reference index for evaluating the effect of treatment. .

“If the monitoring results show that there is indeed a sleep disorder, measures should be taken to intervene in a timely manner. The most important thing is to lose weight, control weight, and reduce bad living habits, such as smoking, drinking, staying up late, etc.; try to lie on your side when sleeping.”