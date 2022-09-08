The symphonic poem “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” ushered in the premiere in Zhejiang, and the new music season of the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra starts

Hangzhou Net News The golden wind is refreshing, the symphony is unfolded, what does it look like to play Chinese ink paintings into music? The symphonic poem “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” is about to be staged at the Hangzhou Grand Theater.

On September 8, the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra held a press conference at the Hangzhou Grand Theater to announce the start of the 2022-2023 music season, and on September 9, the symphonic poem “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” premiered in Zhejiang.

It is reported that the large-scale symphonic poem “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” is led by the China Music Association Symphony Orchestra Alliance, and the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra and 23 symphony orchestras across the country are jointly commissioned to create.

“The inspiration for the work came from the painting “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” by Wang Ximeng in the Northern Song Dynasty. It was created by the famous composer Zhao Lin in one year.” Yang Yang, Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, introduced that the symphonic poem “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” is divided into six parts. Each movement corresponds to the six parts of the original painting, and the title of each movement comes from a famous phrase from Chinese classical literature. It reflects the inner feelings of literati and writers when they face the landscape, and the concept of harmonious coexistence between man and nature is also the composer’s central idea in his creation.

On the night of the opening concert on September 9, Yang Yang, Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, will join hands with the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra to join hands with sheng player Zhong Zhiyue, pipa player Yu Yuanchun, erhu player Tan Wei, The pianist Cao Peng, the soprano singer Guo Chengcheng and the flute and flute player Wang Junkan added the beauty of Song Yun landscape to Hangzhou, the ancient capital of early autumn.

In the 2022-2023 music season of the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, the orchestra will launch 21 sets of symphony concerts, 6 sets of chamber music and a series of popular concerts, all of which are splendid–the famous soprano singer Song Yuanming will be invited to be the resident group of this season. As an artist, she will cooperate with the orchestra to bring classic works such as Richard Strauss’s “The Last Four Songs” and Wagner’s “Death of Love”, and a group of art bigwigs will continue to help the new music season.

In addition, the orchestra continues its usual practice to launch a series of “commemorative” concerts, which will include many music masters, such as the 220th anniversary of Berlioz’s birth, the 190th anniversary of Brahms’ birth, the 180th anniversary of Grieg’s birth, and the commemoration of Debussy’s birth. 160th Anniversary and other concerts.

Li Liang, head of the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, said that in addition to Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven, which are well-known to the public, the orchestra will perform some 20th century modern and niche works, such as Paul Hindemith’s Symphony Variations on a Theme of Weber, etc. , many of which are the first performances of the orchestra, which are worth looking forward to.