The table was presented by Patricia Bullrich, president, with a strong presence of the sobischista MPN

The “Comahue group” of current politicians and former elected representatives who work as a macrista space in the region, supported the launch today of the candidacy for re-election of Francisco Sánchez for the national deputation in the PASO of August 13. They promote the candidacy for president of Patricia Bullrich, que works in Neuquén with sectors of the radicalism of the MPN, the ARI, the PRO and Complir, although it isThe presence of sobischist leaders stood out in the presentation.

The campaign launch took place in the conference room of one of the hotels in the capital’s downtown area. led it the national deputy Francisco Sánchezwho is seeking re-election along the lines of Patricia Bullrich for the inmates of Together for Change.

At the driving table of the presentation of the line “The Force of Change” in Together for a Change, were David Schlereth, Armando Vidal (UCR)Leandro Signorili (pre-candidate to ParlaSur), the national deputy Sánchez (for re-election), Leda Cabrera, Raúl Barahona and Gastón Sobisch.

Also in the first lines it was seen Jose Brillo, John Joseph Dutto (ARI), Hugo RighettiClaudio Andreani and the macrista line mario lara (Pro)Julio Falletti, Mirta Domene, Jorge Rachid, Juan Peláez (Ucr) and Brenda Buchiniz (Achieve)

Although the majority was sobischist in the presentation, the attendees call themselves the Comahue macrista group with integration of leaders from the MPN, the UCR, ARI, the PRO, Together for Change and Compliance, Righetti described.

“There are many macristas who make up the group from a place of political independence and we did not join working in Together for Change,” said Righetti, one of the organizers of the campaign launch. He assured that the group andIt has been made up since 2015 by macristas “throughout the province” and what do I know regrouped for PASO behind Bullrich’s candidacy.

“We work with our own funds, which are not from the State and we are making this presentation to defend federalism, due to the resources that are at stake next year, to defend our governor Rolando Figueroa,” said Righetti, who was one of the enthusiastic participants in the campaign of the current governor-elect.

He argued that if they do not win in the PASO “the day after” they will join whoever wins the internship, “Larreta or Bullrich, we will join on the 14th whoever wins” the step in the sector.

Starting tomorrow, Sánchez’s campaign for the sector of Bullrich will continue in Chocón, Cutral Co and Centenario, in addition to the continuity from Neuquen capital.

«I joined on the other hand, the party could never be incorporated into Together for Change and so I stayed working for this space. I believe that Argentina needs an urgent change that has to do with the leadership of recovering stability, order, prioritizing people who need security, and this represents it Patricia Bullrich from the experience and her exercise in the management of Macri, “said Sobisch.





