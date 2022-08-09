The trailer can be seen on Youtube: it is a Brazilian film dedicated to a story that is not a little edifying, one that seems like a fairy tale, sometimes even too edifying: to raise the suspicion that they are not quite true. In this case, however, let’s say that “Reading to a child” is really based on an authentic story, with the real protagonists at the end: it is the story of a young Brazilian, Thompson Vitor, who moved his country in 2019, when he was he left for the United States on a scholarship, destined for the University of Rochester, and where he is now a researcher in chemistry.

Being moved by a scholarship seems a bit excessive. In fact this is just the happy ending. Thompson, born into a very modest family in a small town far from everything, has in fact become an icon of perseverance and let’s face it also of sacrifice: not only him, but the whole family, well determined to ensure that he had an education high level. However, the undertaking was difficult, considering that the father has a sandwich kiosk – or perhaps he works in a kiosk, it is not clear – and the mother a small junk business. Their family economy did not even allow them to buy school books. Hence the idea of ​​Rosangela, a true mother-courage. She immediately devoted herself to a careful patrol of the landfills and garbage cans, looking for and sometimes finding large quantities of books, perhaps half-destroyed, smashed, dying, those that the bouquinists are no longer able to sell, and therefore they throw away. Or those that individual readers decide to get rid of in the simplest (and cruel) way.

Little by little, he created a library for his son, a collection of bits and pieces (it should be said) but effective, starting first to read for him and then making him an avid reader as a result. At the end of high school, with the scholarship granted by a foundation inspired by the spiritualist philosopher Faria Brito, the story became public, until a banking foundation made the film out of it as part of a campaign to encourage reading. (on Youtube, look for Busca do filho / Leia para uma criança) which ends with the image of Thompson and Rosangela, proud and embraced. Also the young chemist, for his part, publishes on social “pieces” of his daily life and testimonies of comrades who like him have found new possibilities thanks to the study. The about him, of course, was very original. As proof that books are perhaps the spearhead of the circular economy, and do not necessarily have to be shredded to generate new paper once their life is almost over. Sometimes, he who knows, very often, they still have something to say and something to say, and to do, as such.