The Talleres women’s thrashed Deportivo Armenio

Within the framework of the 9th Date of the Classification Phase of the First B, the women’s workshops thrashed 4 to 1 against Deportivo Armenian, this Saturday at the Amadeo Nuccetelli Sports High Performance Center.

Natalia Espinoza, Eliana Capdevila (twice) and Florencia Pianello scored for the “T”.

Talleres has 22 points in the Tournament, product of 7 wins and 1 draw. In this way, it is classified to the next phase.

Workshops formed with: Noelica Cerda; Priscilia Bustos, Milagros Mina, Evangelina Franco, Tiziana Hartivig; Carolina Lopez, Betina Soriano, Natalia Espinoza; Natalia Grella, Florence Pianello, Eliana Capdevilla.

