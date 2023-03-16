Original title: A man who wears jewelry has never a bad taste

Author: Wanbiao Watch Exchange

Jewelry has never been a lady’s private property.

The earliest jewelry was actually designed for men to wear. Jewelry as a symbol of power and wealth,The written records and works of art in ancient Egypt, ancient China, ancient Greece, and ancient Rome all clearly stated that the core audience of jewelry is kings and princes and nobles.

With the evolution of the times, women’s jewelry has gradually become mainstream, but this does not mean that men cannot wear jewelry. On the contrary, men who know how to wear jewelry will look more attractive.

Today, instead of talking about watches, let’s talk about jewelry that men can also wear.

Tiffany Tiffany

Tiffany’s T series rings are a hot style in jewelry. We often see women’s narrow rings in our daily life, but in fact, the T series wide rings are very suitable for men to wear.

Tiffany T series18k white goldwide ring

Market price: ¥18,800

With a width of 5.5mm, it can better modify the shape of men’s hands and demonstrate fortitude.It looks like a simple and elegant plain ring from a distance, but you can see it when you look up closeTiffany’s classic T-shaped logo is both low-key and luxurious. Whether it is casual or formal, it can be matched with a different feeling; if you can wear the same series of rings with your lover, it will complement each other even more.

If you are more inclined to trendy styles, then the charm necklace from Tiffany 1837™Makers series is worth starting. And the price of around 4500 is also a good choice for young people with limited budget but want to own big-name jewelry.

Tiffany 1837™ Makers ID in sterling silver. Charm necklace market price: ¥4,500

The entire necklace is made of 925 sterling silver, which is more advanced than most titanium steel tag necklaces on the market. The chain part did not choose rough twist chains or chain chains, but used more delicate bead chains, so that it can be matched with more different styles of clothing.

The T&COMMAKERS logo is printed on the side of the tag, and the maker logo of the Tiffany 1837™ Makers series is inspired by the well-known Tiffany design studio, inheriting Tiffany’s exquisite craftsmanship in a modern style.

Boucheron Boucheron

As one of the top ten jewelry brands in the world, Boucheron has a history of more than 100 years of jewelry production. It is a high-end and niche existence in the jewelry industry. The rings and necklaces of the Quatre series are deeply loved by elite men (singer Jay Chou loves to wear ).

Quatre Classique Ring, Small Model

Market price: ¥34,500

The ring is made of four materials: 18k gold, rose gold, and brown PVD. It skillfully creates a rich sense of layering in four circles. Wearing this ring when wearing a white shirt or other solid-color clothing will become your overall outfit. The finishing touch.

Quatre Black Pendant Necklace, Large Model

Market price: ¥42,700

The same concentric circle style is another style reflected in the necklace. Concentric circles, black de Paris pattern, grosgrain linear engraving and a diamond circle composed of 16 round diamonds constitute four classic architectural aesthetic inspirations, making the Quatre Black series pendant necklaces full of neat style.

Cartier

Several rings and necklaces have been recommended above, so in this session of Cartier, we will recommend cufflinks, a must-have jewelry accessory for men with accents.

Oscillating weight cufflinks

Market price: ¥12,400

Presumably the appearance of this pair of cufflinks will make many cousins ​​shine. Inspired by the movement world of mechanical watches, the clasp head in the shape of an oscillating weight is created. Coupled with the lines above the oscillating weight, it always gives people a sense of “back through the bottom of the watch”. The mirror on the head is made of sapphire crystal glass made of the same material as the watch mirror.

PANTHÈRE DE CARTIER cufflinks

Market price: ¥14,700

Cartier’s most classic leopard head shape, how could it not be used on cufflinks. The cufflinks are made of 925 sterling silver with palladium-plated finish, and the black and green parts on the leopard head are lacquered. In the eyes of the trainee girl, the yuppie-style men’s suit and the pair of leopard-head cufflinks will be the most suitable combination.

Men’s accessories are not limited to watches, but also more attractive men’s jewelry, waiting for you to experience.