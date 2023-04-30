The teacher strike in Río Negro, with “careful prices”

Unter accepted the increase scheme, after receiving six proposals. But he immediately warned that he could stop classes again, due to discounts.

Two weeks have passed since the elections in Río Negro and the (only?) forecast that did not fail was the one that anticipated that after the polls there would be a lower intensity in the conflicts between the Government and the state.

ATE and UPCN ratified their present dialogue members; the police protests were deactivated with a meeting in which they promised to reverse the transfers; and finally Unter accepted an increase scheme on Wednesday, after rejecting five not very distant proposals.

The leadership of the teachers’ union managed to get out of the labyrinth built by the internal opposition, but even that relief, There are leaders who cannot escape the harmful logic of political construction based on pressure and threats.

In more than one interview granted after the Luis Beltrán Congress, Unter executives informed the Executive that they accepted the increases, but that they could stop the classes again if Education discounts the days of unemployment.

“We were very surprised that as soon as we decided to accept the proposal (the Government) immediately decided to go out and muddy the field and complicate the return to classrooms in the province, opening the doors to a new conflict,” he said in BLACK RIVER RADIO the general secretary, Silvana Inostroza.

Given these statements, it must be remembered that the governor, Arabela Carreras, said on April 18 that the discounts were “non-negotiable” and that there would be two for March and eight for April. Therefore, the union “surprise” has little place to settle.

The Unter leadership confuses the legitimacy of a claim with carte blanche to choose the tools to use in its defense.

In a salary discussion, unemployment cannot be the first option.

Fortunately, the inconvenience of insisting on presenting themselves as beneficiaries of rights of greater weight than those granted to the 220,000 students of the public system seems to have been noticed by the union’s legal advisors, because after the belligerent expressions an official statement emerged announcing that the fight for those funds would begin in Justice.

The Government went from rigidity to contemplation, announcing that the amounts for each unjustified absence will be withheld for eight months.

In addition, the union cannot ignore that the governor gave them a price.

The final decision was to discount eight days, but at the rate of one day per month. And no one has yet informed what amount Education will take as a reference. If it becomes the value of April, teachers will see the removals significantly liquefied, due to the rule of inflation.

Esa loss of rigidity in the government word it is nothing new.

Throughout the last decades there were many discounts for Unter strikes that were announced with a dog’s face and that later did not materialize.

What happens this year is that this sudden change from firmness to contemplation brings with it an internal problem for Carreras: the sector closest to senator Alberto Weretilneck sees its idea confirmed that the government did less than it could to resolve the conflicts before the elections.

That conviction is what keeps the governor-elect away from photos with his successor.

The challenge for him is to find the formula to continue avoiding the daily problems of management until December.

However, the polls showed that That division between party and government is not clear at all.

Carreras will not contribute to this separation of roles either and he demonstrated it this week, when he presented himself as “authority” and “founder” of Juntos Somos Río Negro, appealing to “dialogue” and “consensus” -the words most repeated by Weretilneck in these months- as a mechanism to resolve the candidacies of the ruling party in Bariloche.

The governor-elect does not want to see himself in a transition photo, but everything indicates that he will have to assume that, for many Río Negros, he never left the picture.



