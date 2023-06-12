The teams from Chengdu and Hong Kong joined hands to launch the music and culture program of Sansu Temple

Original Title: Sansu Temple Music and Culture Program Launched

On June 8, the music and culture program “Sansu Temple 2023 Alan Tam’s “Poetry and Music”” was jointly produced by Chengdu Radio and Television Broadcasting Media Center and Hong Kong Super High Entertainment. It took more than two months to complete the world premiere .

“Without Sansu, there is no Meishan”. As a cultural landmark of Sichuan, Meishan Sansu Temple has been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. A month ago, the program production team filmed in Sansu Temple. Alan Tam, a Hong Kong musician, turned into an ordinary tourist, and kicked off the visit to Sansu Temple with a song “Fixing the Storm”.

“Sansu Temple 2023 Alan Tam’s “Poetry and Music Painting” is composed of six chapters in series, with origin, family tradition, dream, food, tea, and inheritance as the thread, leading the audience and Alan Tam into classics and tastes. Life. In the program, Liu Lu, the winner of the Plum Blossom Award for Chinese Drama and a national first-class actor, appeared in exquisite costumes and sang affectionately with Alan Tam, bringing a crossover fusion of popular Hong Kong music and traditional Peking opera.

“We hope to use modern communication methods and ideas to tell the story of China‘s excellent traditional culture, follow the footsteps of the predecessors to perceive the charm of culture, use music to explore the origin of the context, and bring more benefits to the audience.” The main creator of the program said.

In terms of program dissemination channels, Chengdu Radio and Television Station cooperates with platforms such as Douyin to adopt the “big screen + small screen” model to explore the cross-platform dissemination path of high-quality music culture content. The program sang the Sansu culture with classic pop music, and it became popular as soon as it was broadcast. It was warmly praised by the audience, and the number of views exceeded one million within 10 minutes of its launch. The one-hour program attracted a total of 11.728 million online viewers. (Sichuan Daily all-media reporter Jiang Junfang Bianyu)

(Editors in charge: Yuan Hanling, Luo Yu)

Share for more people to see