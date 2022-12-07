Original title: The ten most expensive pairs of sneakers in the first half of the year: the most expensive pair can be exchanged for ‘Mercedes-Benz Big G’, let’s see how many pairs you have…

Author: FLIGHTCLUB Chinese Station

To say that the existence with the highest attention in the sneaker circle, the “co-branded sneakers” is definitely the top priority of players’ attention!

Seeing that 2022 is coming to an end, the first half of the year released a blockbuster joint name. Not only is the lineup unprecedentedly strong, but after half a year, the market price has also undergone earth-shaking changes!Today, the editor will give you a plate‘The ten pairs of joint shoes with the highest price increase in the first half of the year’and see which pair surprises you the most!

Union LA x Nike Dunk Low

Offer price: ￥1399

Union LA is one of the few trendy sneaker stores that has joint shoes with Nike and Jordan Brand, which shows that it is quite valued by the brand.

At the beginning of the year, three colors of Union x Nike Dunk Low were launched in one breath. The upper is made of translucent materials, creating a faint hazy feeling.

Among them, the gray version has the highest market price, and the 43 size is about ￥2100, which is considered to be the style with a relatively high premium among Dunk shoes this year.

However, the editor still prefers the white and purple color scheme similar to the Lakers, and the upper foot effect is very refreshing.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1

Offer price: ￥1199

Travis Scott, who has been in the sneaker circle for the past two years, still maintains a strong popularity of sneakers.

Not only did the AJ1 jointly introduce the old and bring forth the new, but the deeply rooted barb design also began to spread to other classic Nike shoes.

The pair of Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 in front of you inject the eye-catching barb setting into the body of the shoe, changing the familiar simple retro atmosphere and bringing a subversive visual presentation.

Different from the squeeze toothpaste co-branded by AJ1, this time it launched 3 commercially available colors in one breath.

Among them, the market prices of Saturn gold and brown size 43 are about ¥1,500 and ¥2,300 respectively. Due to the extremely limited distribution channels and volume of the third wheat color, the market price directly broke through the 7,000 mark, which is quite exaggerated.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2

Offer price: ￥1799

After flashing the screen of A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 last year, A Ma Maniére will bring the new Air Jordan 2 with the same texture this year.

The reddish-brown snake pattern on the midsole also shows a good texture, and with the diamond-shaped satin lining, it is still a good high-standard setting.

At present, the price of 43 is stable at ￥2500. Compared with the Air Jordan 2 released in the past, it is a relatively rare color that does not decrease but increases.

Rick and Morty x PUMA MB.01

Offer price: ￥1099

The three-ball generation MB.01 co-branded with “Rick and Morty” is considered to be the most popular shoe in the field of combat shoes in the first half of the year. The asymmetrical mandarin duck design is quite pleasing.

Due to the scarcity of goods, the current price of 43 yards is stable at around ￥2500, which is quite exaggerated.

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Hi

Offer price: ￥969

As a benchmark in the trend circle, Supreme and Nike’s joint models have naturally become the focus of everyone’s attention.

In the first half of the year, Dunk Hi, which was co-branded by the two parties, also attracted a large number of fans to stop and watch. Among the three color schemes launched in one breath, the ‘Brazilian’ color scheme is the most popular.

sacai x Nike VaporWaffle

Offer price: ￥1299

Combining deconstruction language with classic sneaker elements is the best sacai joint name, which can bring people a bright feeling every time.

The solid-color version of sacai x Nike VaporWaffle released in the first half of the year naturally also successfully attracted everyone’s attention. The classic deconstructed midsole not only has a unique shape, but also brings outstanding heightening effects.

Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe

Offer price: ￥899

The Martian shoes reappeared, and instantly swiped the entire sneaker circle.

This version 4.0 focuses on the daily wearing experience, and the shape is more simple and versatile.

Two versions, white and yellow, have been released successively. At present, the market price of the white version has exceeded the 3,000 mark, while the yellow version is obviously more difficult to obtain, and the price is stable at around ¥1300.

JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 “Olive”

Offer price: ￥2199 yuan

The cooperation between JJJJound and New Balance is expensive every time. Compared with the previous price of tens of thousands, this new color matching is currently hovering around ￥4000 in size 43.

Prada x adidas Originals Forum Low

Offer price: ￥7250

Prada has teamed up with adidas Originals to bring luxury-grade craftsmanship to classic silhouettes.

The most eye-catching part must be the zipper storage bag that comes with the shoes. At the same time, it is also sold together with the low-top version. The current market price is stable at the ¥7,000 mark.

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Offer price: ￥26700

The last pair is not only the most expensive in the first half of the year, but also the most expensive sneakers this year.

Louis Vuitton and Nike teamed up to become the most talked about joint sneakers in the first half of the year, none of them.

A lot of color schemes have been launched in one breath. The current market-selling model with the highest market price is the Mid graffiti checkerboard style, which is close to the 100,000 yuan mark!

If the limited edition auctioned on the Sotheby’s platform is added, the price will be even more exaggerated.Among them, the transaction price of the US5 code is as high as $350,000, which is about 250W RMB, which is equivalent to a Mercedes-Benz’Big G‘ up.

The above is the most expensive co-branded sneakers in the market in the first half of the year compiled by the editor. I don’t know which pair you have?