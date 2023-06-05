The ten-station road show of the movie “City of Extreme Cold” ended successfully with “Xia Yu” sweeping away the summer heat for Huacheng_TOM Entertainment

June 3, Movies“City of Extreme Cold”The national roadshow came to the last stop in Guangzhou, the city of flowers.Director Yang Feng and starring Xia Yu also had a lively interaction with fans in Guangzhou. “It’s so beautiful! It’s so shocking.” “The gunfights and fight scenes are so enjoyable!” Shared a lot of behind-the-scenes creative stories and shooting anecdotes.







In the post-screening meeting in the theater, the audience was addicted to the fierce gunfight scenes and hand-to-hand combat scenes in the film, and asked the director how to design the play part. The director explained: “City of Extreme Cold” focuses on the play part is real, and thus removes all gimmicks. Especially in the rivalry between Gu Nian and Zhong Zhen, the stand-in is abandoned, and the fighting is the ultimate in humanity. Leading actor Xia Yu also said: This plot was filmed for a full 10 days, and I was injured every day. The whole play is spent on eating Panax notoginseng powder, which is used to treat “internal injuries”. He even laughed and said: Now it has successfully transformed into “playing stars”.







Fans also enthusiastically discussed the name and plot of the movie with the creators, and when it came to the origin of the movie name.Director Yang Feng said that the title of the film has two main meanings, one is to tell the story of Harbin, which is an extremely cold place. And another meaning is that in the turbulent years, all living beings have experienced various hardships, and only when everything has reached the extreme, will there be a warm sun of hope. Speaking of this, Xia Yu added, “It’s like the sun coming back, the coldest place has passed, and what comes is hope.”







And then at the student after-screening meeting. Some students asked the director what gave him the opportunity to make a movie, and the director said with a smile, “It’s fun.” When another student asked, “Are you tired of making movies? Is there any difficulty?” difficulty”.







Because the film has gone through five years of filming and production, from the revision of more than a dozen drafts of the script to the editing and polishing of more than 20 versions of the final film.The debugging of each frame, the production of each piece of music, and even the scenes built in the film, the costumes customized by the actors, the hairstyles designed, the props produced, etc. in order to reproduce the original real feeling of that era are all demanding perfection. to complete the realization. There is no doubt that the difficulty is great and the difficulty is numerous. “Of course if you love making movies and work hard for it, then making movies is fun.” The heartfelt speeches of the creators deeply touched every student present.







Produced by Hena (Beijing) Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., issued by Beijing Wonderful Time Culture Media Co., Ltd., supervised by director Yang Feng, starring Xia Yu, Li Liqun, Tan Kai, Zhang Guozhu, Zhang Yicong, Jin Shijie, Yang Haoyu, Wang Keru, Feng Jiayi, Na Starring Zhidong, Brother Xiaomo, Jiao Gang, Zhang Fan, Hu Ming, Bai Hongbiao, Gao Jie and Luo JingminThe movie “City of Extreme Cold” will be released nationwide on June 10.

