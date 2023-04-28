The Tension of Fiction_Guangming Net

Author: Li Chunping (Professor of Ankang College, novelist)

This is an era of vigorous language development, and it is also an era of continuous cross-border use of terminology. “Tension” was originally a term in physics, which refers to the mutual traction that exists inside and is perpendicular to adjacent contact surfaces when an object is pulled. For example, in tug-of-war, there is mutual tension on both sides of any section on the rope, which makes the rope in a tense state. Now using this word for novels refers to the traction contained within the novel, which is a force that can expand and extend. Both novel researchers and readers can figure out its deep meaning, but it is difficult to express and summarize it clearly. This is also the mystery of the novel’s tension.

Any novel has tension, only the difference between size and strength. Generally speaking, the better the novel, the more tension it has. When the text of the novel is idle, it is in a static state similar to sleep, and the characters and stories are quietly hibernating in an art world full of the beauty of words, all the hustle and bustle and colorfulness are closed and shielded from our vision outside. Only when the novel is opened for reading, can the sleeping life of the novel be awakened, enter a state of recovery and awakening, and gradually present its tension during the reading process. The tension of the novel pulls the reader’s nervous system, and the reader will perceive the artistic state of the novel with his own life experience, and realize the exchange and communication between the subject and the object, reality and fiction between the reader’s personal experience and the text of the novel. Through the observation of a large number of novel lovers, we know that excellent novels can help readers reorganize their thoughts, finely adjust their perspectives on surrounding characters and events, change, negate or strengthen previous views, and establish a new mental state. Function will come quietly. It allows readers to find peace in the irritability, hope in the helplessness, see the dawn in the darkness, rise up suddenly in the downturn, and open a new cognitive window in the chaos.

According to the structural characteristics and constituent elements of the novel, the tension of the novel is divided into three parts: the tension of language, the tension of characters, and the tension of plot.

The theme of the novel is contained in the language full of tension

Language is the first scenery that enters the reader’s field of vision, and it is also the beauty of the novel. For novelists, every time they write, they are creatively reconstructing the tension of language.

Language empowers characters and narratives, literariness, artistry, and colloquialism are the basic requirements of novel language, and its central value is the tension of language. Chinese characters are the precious cultural heritage of the Chinese nation. Its polysemy, expressiveness, richness and regionality have laid an inherent advantage for novel creation. Chinese characters come slowly from the starting point of the history of Chinese civilization, like a strange elf that is ancient and bright, rooted on paper, active in the world, passing through thousands of years of turbulent waves and artillery fire, recording vicissitudes of life. Chinese characters are not only the bearers of tension, but also the creators of tension. Chinese characters are permeated with a lingering sense of mystery and vicissitudes from ancient times to the present. This is like a dazzling cloud floating in the sky, always very close to us, but never touching the entity. Therefore, once Chinese characters leave the language, they lose their highest value and meaning. But in many cases, a single Chinese character will dissociate from the category of writing tools, retain its own independent activity, jump from metaphysical to metaphysical, and embed multiple humanities and natural disciplines. For example, the Chinese characters next to the word moon can be classified as physiology, those next to the character heart can be classified as psychology, and those next to the character wood and the beginning of the word grass can be classified as botany. Writing novels in Chinese has unique advantages that cannot be compared with other languages. Chinese adjectives are extremely powerful, and they are tools for locating the essential forms of people and things. The novel language written in Chinese can poetize every sentence. These coherent sentences are like paving stones, which can be hard, delicate, warm, smooth, and sharp. They are the cornerstones of the novel’s linguistic tension.

Excellent writers have been pursuing the meaning and value of language all their lives, putting the most suitable language expression in the most suitable position, and maximizing the application function of language. Every sentence has its inner tension. Even vulgar sayings and slang, as long as they are properly expressed, can be reborn from the commonplace, turning decay into a magical effect, making it glow beyond the commonplace, thus completing it. expression of meaning and personality. Sentences form narrative paragraphs that connect up and down, which will condense into greater tension and become a combination of “forces”. When this tension is released, there will be the overall beauty and charm of the language. When literary researchers explore the text of a novel, they are looking for the connotation and theme of the novel in the language with strong tension, and discover the mystery of the character and soul of the characters. “The Romance of the Three Kingdoms” uses military language to construct the heroic momentum and heroic strategy of the novel, and its tension is like a Kunpeng spreading its wings, like a peak duel. “A Dream of Red Mansions” uses poetic language to describe the ups and downs and emotional waves of the four major families. In the interlacing of vivid and rich poems, its tension is like needles hidden in cotton, and thorns on flowers and trees.

Characters dominate the bearing and pattern of the novel

Characters are an essential element of a novel, without characters, there would be no novel. Even when animals are written, they are anthropomorphic animals, variants and incarnations of the characters in the novel. The tension of the characters depends on whether the characterization is full, whether the characters are distinct, whether they have profound ideological connotations, and whether they can leave an unforgettable impression on people.

Usually, the main characters of a novel carry the ultimate mission of the novel, and the author must rely on the main characters’ activities and thoughts and feelings in key links such as conception, conception, and layout. They have a close relationship with the novel world constructed by the text. Connections dominate the style and pattern of novels, and they must be the reading objects that can be discussed and explored.

All kinds of people in the novel must occupy their respective positions and have their own places under the guidance of narrative ethics and character logic, thereby generating an internal tension consistent with the characters themselves, allowing the group portraits of the characters to act together on the whole of the novel and serve the entirety of the novel. . Xiao Erhei in “Xiao Erhei’s Marriage”, Liang Shengbao in “The History of Entrepreneurship”, Sun Shaoping in “Ordinary World“, and Director Qiao in “The Story of Director Qiao’s Appointment”, these characters are full of tension and full of image. They are beating the pulse of the times, reflecting the light and shadow of the times, carrying the magnificence of life and emotion of the characters and the magnificence of the spirit of the times, thus becoming the pillars and backbone of the novel text, and even becoming the spokesperson of the literary scene and literary image of an era.

“The History of Entrepreneurship” successfully shaped the image of Liang Shengbao as a “socialist newcomer”. Selected from Ban Qiao’s illustration work “The History of Entrepreneurship”

From another perspective, the conceptualization of characters is a big taboo for tension. The description of the flat, pale, and empty characters looks shriveled, weak, yellow and thin, and is a typical malnutrition. It is difficult for a weak literary character to establish a plump image. The reason is that the author failed to cultivate and build the tension of the characters themselves, resulting in the lack of blood, flesh, muscles and bones on the characters, no potential to be tapped, and no connotation to be perceived. Theoretically, it can be directly attributed to the work’s Distortion in character creation.

Fiction is the home and hometown of stories

Novels are used to tell stories. Chinese novels have evolved from story books, and the matrix still has practical demonstration significance. Contemporary novels, no matter what techniques you borrow and use, you can’t get rid of the main axis of storytelling. Techniques are only the use of techniques, and techniques alone cannot complete all the tasks of the novel. Chinese stories are famous all over the world with the name of “fiction”. Stories are the unchanging background of novels. Novels are the home and hometown of stories, and novels also give stories a sense of belonging, which is the fate of stories.

A story is the inevitable result of the intersection and entanglement between characters, and is composed of several plots and details in accordance with narrative ethics. Each plot provides narrative impetus for the next plot, orderly promoting the development and direction of the story. Although the “let’s listen to the next chapter to decompose” in Chinese classical novels is no longer straightforward, it still exists in modern novels. The tension of the novel is the engine that drives the story. People are used to connecting the storylines together, which is to emphasize its integrity. The stories I usually tell are touching, sometimes not the whole story, but a wonderful plot in the story.

The plot is the focus point where the character can best store energy and explode energy in the trajectory of activities. The anger and despair of “Du Shiniang sinking the treasure chest in anger” evoked readers to ask “what is love when love is severed”; The logical starting point of the following good dramas is the logical starting point; Liangshan heroes have fought tigers many times, but Wu Song’s ability to fight tigers is amazing; Tang Seng went to the West to learn Buddhist scriptures, and encountered demons and ghosts on the way. The confusion and astonishment of “Grandma Liu visiting the Grand View Garden” magnifies the embarrassment of the poor and the luxury of the rich in an instant, which can’t help but make people think for a long time; there are many wonderful plots in “Dream of Red Mansions”, often in the seemingly casual dialogue And behind the narrative, there are deep thoughts and mysteries hidden. These amazing plots all contain rich artistic tension and are highly extensible. They have both the width of horizontal excavation and the depth of vertical exploration. They are embedded in the story of the novel like jewels, shining with ingenuity artistic aura. The readers’ aesthetic experience and emotional resonance are obtained in these plots.

The tension of the novel is the result of the participation of characters, language and plot. The three are absolutely inseparable, and they go their own way. They must be seamlessly combined into a whole, and jointly assume responsibilities and obligations for the ultimate mission of the novel. The tension of the novel tests the author’s internal strength and also determines the appearance of the novel, which has theoretical value and practical significance.

