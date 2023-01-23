ROME – Tesla may have lost 675 billion in market capitalization in 2022, but when he earns on average four times more than the world‘s leading manufacturer on each car sold, he can afford to overturn the table, focusing on volumes at the expense of profits. This is how Elon Musk announced in mid-January the radical cut in price lists between 6 and 20% of its cars on a global scale: according to an analysis by Reuters, in the third quarter of last year Tesla earned vehicle sold for $15,653. About double, again according to Reuters, of the Volkswagen group (which, however, has 12 brands, from generalists to the most profitable Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini), four times more than Toyota, more than five more than Ford. A mountain of profits you can sit on to shoot down the competition, slashing prices and profits, going into an electric car price war, and solving a demand problem that Tesla probably had. Especially after the slowdown in China which together with the United States accounted for 75% of its global market last year.



Elon Musk (reuters)

A price war that could put other manufacturers of zero-emission vehicles – new and traditional – in difficulty, which had begun to compete with it with some success. Some of which are the same ones in Europe who were most concerned about an imminent invasion of zero-emission Chinese cars from the east. Quality, beautiful and cheap. Instead, the (almost) friendly fire arrived from the west.

Tesla announced the sudden reduction in price lists (“overnight”, notes an American analyst) explaining it with a marketing-smelling reason: we were able to do it, according to a press release, due to the effects of “a series of strategic choices linked to the regionalization of production and supply chains, which have improved global distribution and now allow us to pass on this cost reduction to our customers as well”. It’s true that Musk has set up a new, more efficient production process, but Reuters’ pocket math says more about why he can afford it.

Especially since Wall Street, already nervous about the Twitter story that would have distracted the manager, hadn’t even taken Tesla’s slowdown in the fourth quarter well, nor that the Californian manufacturer had grown in 2022 without meeting the 1.4 goal million vehicles compared to the 1.31 achieved, in any case +40% compared to 2021. Thus Musk accelerated taking into account that on the horizon there is a risk of recession, a new increase in interest rates (perhaps less in the USA, where the inflation is slowing down) and a drop in brand reputation from March to December, to be recovered.

In the United States, the prices of Model 3, the sedan that enters the electric range, and the Model Y SUV have been reduced by an average of 10,000 dollars (the equivalent of 16% according to Evercore ISI analysts). But what matters more: the SUV now starts with a price below $55,000, the threshold within which buyers have benefited from a $7,500 tax credit since January as part of the IRA Reduction Act passed by the Biden administration (a program billionaire of state aid in the name of the energy transition).

What will other electric car manufacturers do? The Europeans are asking the Brussels Commission to launch public support for our industry and to discuss more equitable treatment in the United States, where the subsidies are intended for Made in the USA. But the long times of politics are not made for the market, which needs overnight answers.



Tesla Model Y

In Italy, the rear-wheel drive Model 3 has a price list of 44,990 euros, it was 58,470 before Musk’s razor. The paradox, however, is that on the website if you want to buy this sedan “ready for delivery with less than 50 km on the odometer”, the price is higher than the new one to order: from 47,579 euros. A good reason why some old customers are protesting as it seems to have happened in China, where – reports Reuters – the world‘s largest electric vehicle manufacturer Byd has not yet lowered its price lists to meet Elon’s challenge. With a margin of $5,456 per product sold, BYD “has more headroom in a price war than Volkswagen, Toyota or GM.” In the wide field of Europe we will see.