The tests on the condoms of the businessman Sáenz Valiente were negative

At the scene where Emmily Rodrigues lost her life, used condoms were found, among other things, evidence that was examined by the authorities. The analyzes returned a negative result., consistent with witness statements that there was no sexual activity that night. However, the family is suspicious of these versions.

According to Ignacio Trimarco, a lawyer representing the parents of the deceased woman, the used condoms were found in a garbage can. The tests were carried out by the Physical, Chemical and Industrial Analysis Division of the Superintendency of Scientific Police of the City Police. and the Justice received the results on Thursday, April 6.

Condoms and lingerie suggest lies by witnesses to the death of Emmily Rodrigues

To carry out the analysis, the experts explained that the Human Semen Rapid Test Cassete, a “qualitative immunoassay for human semen for forensic use based on the lateral flow chromatography technique”. They were also tested via a different method to detect traces of human blood.

Contrary to family suspicions, the reactive tests gave a negative result for semen and human blood “in all the samples”. On the other hand, the results do coincide with the statements of the witnesses, who indicated that on the night of the events they did not witness any sexual activity. As indicated infobaesources close to Sáenz Valiente affirmed that condoms were old.

According to judicial sources revealed to telamthis Tuesday the term that the judge in the case, Martín Del Viso, has to resolve the situation of the businessman, would expire, so must define if it is prosecuted, dismissed or if a lack of merit is dictated that would grant him a release under investigation.

The defense hypothesis after the discovery of condoms and erotic lingerie

After the discovery of a kit of erotic lingerie and condoms used at the scene of the events, the complaint representing Emmily Rodrigues Santos Gomes maintained that the accused businessman, Francisco Sáenz Valiente (52), and the other three witnesses would have lied when they declared that there was no sex that night.

“The discovery of a used condom at the scene of the crime In principle, it contradicts or rejects the versions of the defendant himself and his friendswho stated that there was no sexual activity that night,” Trimarco explained.

Emmily Rodrigues was 26 years old and had lived in Argentina since 2019.

The women pointed out by the lawyer are Argentine Lia Figueroa Alveswho was the first to leave the place after seeing Emmily upset, Dafne Santana of Cuban nationality, who retired before the model’s death, and the Brazilian doctor Juliana Magalhaes Mouraothe only eyewitness of the death of the young woman.

“If the witnesses who left before, that is, Lía and Dafne, did not see any sexual activity, we should understand that when Francisco and Juliana met was when that condom was used. And the question arises as to, if this was the case, why they did not report it either in his testimony or in his investigation,” Trimarco questioned.

Francisco Sáenz Valiente (52), a businessman linked to the agricultural industry, is accused of “homicide”.

In this sense, the lawyer recalled that the young woman fell from the sixth floor of the building “completely naked”, from which hypothesized that they attempted to sexually abuse the victim: “That they have supplied Emmily with drugs, they have tried to sexually abuse her and that at some point she resisted and that’s when her attack of fury, nerves and excitement began where she asked the Police for help and, based on that, it occurs his death”.

For his part, one of Sáenz Valiente’s defense lawyers, Rafael Cúneo Libarona, maintained that his client denies having supplied the model with narcotics. However, he acknowledged that there was drugs on one of the tables in the place and that the businessman had been consuming during that night.

However, the witnesses of that day affirm that the young woman had consumed alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and “tuci”an abbreviated way of calling “pink cocaine” from the abbreviation of “tucibi”, the English pronunciation of the acronym 2C-B, which combines the effects of LSD with the euphoric effects of ecstasy or MDMA.

mb / ds