The Theater am Spittelberg starts its new season – mica

Fresh, happy, furious: The Theater am Spittelberg, unique in Vienna’s cultural scene with a daily changing program, is starting its third SOMMERBÜHNE decade.

Surprising with a new program line: “Gemischter Satz” by and with Birgit Denk brings together interdisciplinary cultural creators such as songwriter, poetry slamer:in, but also city guide, bookbinder, twisted button producer singing as well as speaking and storytelling on stage. Recurring three times with a new line-up and artistically garnished. The successful track “Spot on …” has been extended with personal features of individual artists in the limelight – such as Martin Spengler, Peter Havlicek, Aliosha Biz … In triple format – three brothers, three appearances – intoning on July 15th, August 19th and 20th September the New Fado superstars Helder Moutinho, Pedro Moutinho and Camané from Portugal performed their national singing in an inimitably contemporary way.

Summer stage 2023 Poster © Theater am Spittelberg Archive Highlights in 2023 in a series of touching, humorous and thrilling encounters with a wide variety of genres and cultures are performances by the Viennese chanson grande dame Erika Pluhar – life-contemplating in league with Roland Guggenbichler, the Viennese world music duo The Stutterers in a monthly presence, the globally recognized blues institution Hans Theessink, the international jazz musician Simone Kopmajer in the standing ovation program with Tini Kainrath, Meena Cryle, Geri Schuller and Chris Fillmore, the devil trumpeter Thomas Gansch in the Best of with Georg Breinschmid and in the rare Double Gansch with Theresia Gansch, by Wiener Blond with classics from their band history and unreleased songs as well as the multi-award-winning dialect chansonnier with a bluesy undertone, Norbert Schneider. See also Defender Eco Home, the camper holiday becomes exclusive

The gives new talent WIENXTRA-Soundbase at the Acousticclub a promising opportunity. Children! The Sunday family program awaits you with well-established items, including premieres of Daniel Morelli’s Magic Theaterthe Compagnie NieE and Patrick Addai with an African fable about a frog in love with a lady elephant.

Traditionally, the Theater am Spittelberg opens the season with a concert series of new folk music VIENNA IM ROSENSTOLZ – COUNTRY PARTIE. In addition to others with the cunningly vocalizing singing band Hermann in a new program.

