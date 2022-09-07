Author: Su Feng (Associate Professor, School of Future Education, Beijing Normal University)

A dance drama has 3.5171 million paid viewings for a single performance. On the evening of July 21, the dance drama “Wake Up Lion” by the Guangzhou Song and Dance Theater created a miracle in the history of drama.

The stage is set up, the actors are in place, and the publicity for fans has been fully done. But the new crown pneumonia epidemic strikes again, what should I do? The troupe decided to adopt a live broadcast method, and still perform at the original time in the “online theater”, charging 1 yuan for “tickets” from the audience. As a result, it has created a performance that is difficult to achieve in any physical theater.

Under the situation that theater performances were depressed due to the epidemic, the online live broadcast of “Wake Up Lion” became popular, which aroused national attention and caused thinking in the theater industry.

Drama is the art of time and space, its immediacy and presence give the audience an immersive perception. So, outside the scene, how to participate in the scene? In the past two years, with the help of digital technology and media, audiences have been able to experience the charm of theatrical arts beyond physical theaters; the public can share stories and feelings through the Internet, and participate in the construction of theatrical art stage. It can be said that today’s theatrical stage is quietly changing.

1. Cultivate new viewing habits and audience groups

True fans aren’t content to be opposite one screen. After all, it is difficult to obtain the physical and mental experience of theater viewing in this way of watching a play. However, the use of new media has broken through the limitations of the theater itself and brought the brilliance of a play closer to the eyes of every viewer.

The online mode also makes sharing instant, and the barrage can be sent out at any time, and there is no space limitation to communicate with others.

Based on the online live broadcast of drama watching and interaction, the drama industry has tried it for a long time. This model has also cultivated new viewing habits and even new audiences, creating more possibilities for drama.

Online stages can reach more audiences. Under the epidemic, theater performances have shrunk. Without audiences, how can the theater career flourish? Over the past two years, many theater and drama people have made new attempts.

The National Centre for the Performing Arts has launched online performances in April 2020, and now it has broadcast more than 130 performances, with a total online viewing volume of over 4 billion people, including 17 million overseas audiences. Major art events and art festivals at all levels have also adopted a combination of online and offline methods—for example, the opening play “Mother” of the 17th China Drama Festival opened with a live broadcast. After frequent rescheduling, some frequently performed plays were also forced to move online. For example, “Outpost”, “Retrograde” and “Tonight Stars” were broadcast on the “Time Live” platform of the “Beijing Time” App, and the audience was also very considerable. , reaching 213,000, 210,000 and 163,000 respectively.

It can be said that it is the needs of the audience that prompted the theater to passively make new choices. Facts have proved that this form of performance has won widespread social repercussions, and it has also explored a new path for future offline performances or more novel theater models.

2. Audience engagement and theatrical influence on the rise

At present, together with the online live broadcast, there are also various instant or quasi-instant sharing—the public account of the performance, the video account (such as China Art Toutiao), the performance platform (such as Yunzhong Yefeng Theater, Xiyuan ), one-stop Xiqu library (such as Xiqu Duoduo App), new media platforms (such as Kuaishou, Douyin, Weishi), etc.

Whether it is the stage of play promotion, performance, or the subsequent fermentation stage, the extensiveness and interaction of online communication has expanded the influence of drama.

The online mode breaks through the time and space limitations of the theater. The current “cloud performance” covers far more audiences than brick-and-mortar theaters. The National Centre for the Performing Arts is currently the largest theater in China, with a capacity of 5,102 spectators. But these seats are distributed in different auditoriums: the opera house (2207 seats), the concert hall (1859 seats), and the theatre (1036 seats).

In terms of the number of seats in a single hall, the two largest in China are the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Guangzhou (3,185 seats) and the Beizhan Theater in Beijing (2,763 seats), but they are far from covering the tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of viewers who live online. quantity.

In foreign countries, there have also been grand theaters with more than 5,000 seats in Broadway history, but they were later demolished. The only larger theaters are the Gershwin Theater (1933 seats) and the Liric Theater (1900 seats).

Even the Los Angeles Temple Theater, the largest indoor theater in the United States, has only 6,300 seats. That’s hardly comparable to the number of audiences involved in any successful “cloud show.”

The number of online audiences is enough to illustrate the existence of demand. “Cloud Performance” breaks through the limitations of offline theaters, making it possible to arrive on the “live” on the cloud on time.

As far as the online live events of the drama platform are concerned, millions of viewers like “Awakening Lion” watching “cloud performances” obviously contribute to the dissemination of dramas.

At the same time, with the help of information transmission, emotional transmission and effective interaction, many audiences participated in the construction of drama career, which also enriched the aesthetic value of traditional drama. It can be said that online drama viewing modes like “Awakening Lion” have helped the audience achieve an unprecedented viewing experience.

Online mode can bring better market circulation. The inheritance and development of drama relying on the way of industrialization has to face the problem of input and output.

“Awakening Lion” not only dared to move the “stage” online, but also dared to let the audience pay for the performance. One “cloud performance” earned an income of 3.517 million yuan, which undoubtedly played an encouraging role in the subsequent drama industry.

3. Content is king and still the magic weapon for creation

Of course, not all “cloud performances” can be as successful as “Awakening Lion”. This requires not only the innovation of communication methods and the help of “cloud propaganda”, but also the excellent artistic level of the work itself.

“Awakening Lion” is not just a “traffic internet celebrity”, it uses Lingnan culture as a carrier to sing praises to the people and heroes, which fits with the current Chinese culture’s self-confidence psychology. In terms of time, the play has already toured the country in 2019, and has been recognized by the industry in the past few years. The success of Haoxi did not happen overnight. The main creative team has been in the process of planning for five years. They have visited Chen Clan Temple, Sanyuanli Village, Foshan Ancestral Temple and other places for many times, combined with lion dance and Nanquan, to refine intangible cultural heritage. Guangdong Awakening Lions and Lingnan Dances form the unique vocabulary of Awakening Lions. The works have won many awards and are highly artistically recognizable.

Breakthroughs in various live broadcast and performance methods have cultivated more theater audience groups to a certain extent, but it must also be recognized that the innovation of the work itself is the fundamental reason for attracting audiences. Only high-quality products that respect the laws of art will be favored by “cloud performances”.

It is worth mentioning that although artificial intelligence, 5G, VR and other new technologies continue to improve, and the efficiency of information dissemination and reception has been greatly improved, the further improvement of communication technology and the transformation of theater service methods are still the future of online theater “cloud performances”. “A very important link.

For more than two years, the new crown pneumonia epidemic has profoundly changed our original way of life and communication. The form of cultural life has also changed, and ubiquity, participation and interaction will become important features of contemporary visual art. In today’s drama “Cloud Show”, this view is verified.

The epidemic is both a dilemma and an opportunity. It is believed that the current “cloud performances” and other new viewing methods will not be short-lived, because once the new viewing methods are accepted by the audience, it will bring about new changes in the drama. The emergence of new technologies and the new relationship between viewing and performing has also prompted us to explore the possibility of more artistic practice, which is the inevitability of the times and the only way for the development of art.

What “Cloud Performance” faces is the public’s growing cultural needs and increasingly personalized aesthetic needs. This requires drama workers to continuously innovate from concept to practice in creation, performance, dissemination and audience service. Being reviewed by the audience and winning the recognition of the people is the foothold of all theatrical innovation practices.

"Guangming Daily" (September 7, 2022, 16th edition)

