Source title: The cinema movie “The Adventures of Hao Hi” starts the treasure hunt immediately

Today, produced by Sichuan Star Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Bupai Photography Service Studio, Nine Horses (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Xiaohe Film Co., Ltd., Shanghai Wanxia Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Dongbenxi Jointly produced by Run Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Xiangshan Jiqingzhizhou Film and Television Culture Studio, produced by Xiangshan Qianyi Times Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Bupai Photography Service Studio, jointly produced by the Propaganda Department of the CPC Foshan Municipal Committee and Foshan Cultural Development Investment Management Co., Ltd. , Ma Liang is the producer, Chen Youxuan, Xu Ye, Zhu Chenlong are the co-producers, Ma Liang is the chief producer, and the direction is the director, Liu Siwei, Wu Mansi, Li Haoxiu, Chang Liang, Fang Xiang, Lin Linqi, Gong Jinguo, Liu Chenglong, etc. Starring, Sun Tao, Sun Yue, Shao Feng friendship starred in the theater movie "The Adventures of Hao Hi", which aroused great attention from people inside and outside the industry. The film's plot is first to watch, touching + inspirational coexist The movie "The Adventures of Hao Hi" mainly tells the story of Hao Hi, a young man, before his grandfather died, in order to fulfill his last wish, he and his friends embarked on a treasure hunt to find the "hidden treasure" hidden in an ancient painting of the Yuan Dynasty. In the end, it involves a touching love story and finds precious antiquities, and obtains a story of growth and transformation. It can be said to be a very inspirational and touching film. Call on everyone to cherish the moment and leave no regrets Through the movie "The Adventures of Hao Hi", we will also tell all of us that life is impermanent, we never know which will come first tomorrow or the accident, and people often feel that life is full of regrets. This film tells the story of Hao Hi's treasure-hunting adventure to fulfill his grandfather's wish, excavating a poignant love story, and finally finding a national treasure for the country, hoping to make everyone realize that we should cherish the present, cherish the present, and cherish the people around us. Don't let the regret of "the tree wants to be quiet but the wind doesn't stop, the child wants to be raised but the parent doesn't wait" accompany us for the rest of our lives. Our motherland has undergone earth-shaking changes. What we should cherish most is the happy life at the moment, and every one of us should have the righteousness of the country and the country in our hearts. The motherland has provided us with rich living conditions and a confident international status, so we In the face of difficulties, we should unite as one, and in the face of interests, we should also focus on the interests of the country, just like the final decision of the protagonist in the play. In front of the small family, the motherland is our core support. Now that the movie "The Adventures of Hao Hi" has been launched, I look forward to seeing the film with you as soon as possible, and then have a look at the wonderful things brought to you by the main creators!

The film’s plot is first to watch, touching + inspirational coexist

The movie “The Adventures of Hao Hi” mainly tells the story of Hao Hi, a young man, before his grandfather died, in order to fulfill his last wish, he and his friends embarked on a treasure hunt to find the “hidden treasure” hidden in an ancient painting of the Yuan Dynasty. In the end, it involves a touching love story and finds precious antiquities, and obtains a story of growth and transformation. It can be said to be a very inspirational and touching film.

Call on everyone to cherish the moment and leave no regrets

Through the movie “The Adventures of Hao Hi”, we will also tell all of us that life is impermanent, we never know which will come first tomorrow or the accident, and people often feel that life is full of regrets. This film tells the story of Hao Hi’s treasure-hunting adventure to fulfill his grandfather’s wish, excavating a poignant love story, and finally finding a national treasure for the country, hoping to make everyone realize that we should cherish the present, cherish the present, and cherish the people around us. Don’t let the regret of “the tree wants to be quiet but the wind doesn’t stop, the child wants to be raised but the parent doesn’t wait” accompany us for the rest of our lives.

Our motherland has undergone earth-shaking changes. What we should cherish most is the happy life at the moment, and every one of us should have the righteousness of the country and the country in our hearts. The motherland has provided us with rich living conditions and a confident international status, so we In the face of difficulties, we should unite as one, and in the face of interests, we should also focus on the interests of the country, just like the final decision of the protagonist in the play. In front of the small family, the motherland is our core support.

Now that the movie “The Adventures of Hao Hi” has been launched, I look forward to seeing the film with you as soon as possible, and then have a look at the wonderful things brought to you by the main creators!