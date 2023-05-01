The theme forum of the short video unit of the Beijing Film Festival was held in Beijing to explore Chinese culture and civilization in short videos-International Online

Beijing Film Festival Short Video Unit Theme Forum Held in Beijing Exploring Chinese Culture and Civilization in Short Videos

On April 28, the theme forum of the short video unit of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival was held at the Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center. The theme of this forum is “Culture and Civilization in Short Video”. Representatives from the industry and academia made keynote speeches on new phenomena, new developments, and new topics in the field of short video. The path and method of using high-quality short videos to promote cultural dissemination, show Chinese culture, and tell Chinese stories well.

Duan Peng, vice president of Communication University of China, and Yu Lan, deputy editor-in-chief of China News Service and president of China News Network, delivered welcome speeches as representatives of the organizers. Duan Peng pointed out that the current rapid development of digital information technology, under the empowerment of Internet technology, mobile communication will form a new paradigm of cultural communication, which is precisely an important opportunity for the innovative communication of excellent traditional Chinese culture. “We hope that through such activities, with the help of the booming short video power, we can make due contributions to enhancing the display, participation and influence of China‘s excellent traditional culture.”

Yu Lan said that the industry needs to explore the era significance of short video development from multiple angles and a large pattern. Short videos have not only triggered drastic changes in the media industry, but also have unique advantages in enhancing the affinity of cultural communication and promoting exchanges between Eastern and Western civilizations. “On the one hand, visualization is the most direct way to reduce language barriers in cross-cultural communication; on the other hand On the one hand, the interactive and fissile dissemination of short videos has broadened the discourse space between the communicator and the audience, and between the audience and the audience, which is of great benefit to breaking through the ‘information cocoon’.”

The keynote speeches of this forum are divided into three series: “Cultural Communication in Short Videos”, “Chinese Civilization in Short Videos” and “Chinese Stories in Short Videos”.

In the series of keynote speeches on “Cultural Communication of Short Videos”, Wang Wenbin, Director of the Integrated Development Center of China Central Radio and Television, Executive Vice President of the National E-sports Development Research Institute, Professor of Beijing Film Academy, Doctoral Supervisor, and Director of the Academic Committee of the China University Film and Television Society Hu Zhifeng, Professor Lu Shaoyang of the School of Journalism and Communication of Peking University, and Tian Weigang, Secretary-General of the Short Video Unit of the Beijing International Film Festival and Professor of the Television School of the Communication University of China, respectively, from the evaluation system of short video integrated media communication, short video and public aesthetic education, and short video The possibility of realizing spiritual communication and the cultural and cognitive nature of short videos were discussed, showing the infinite possibility of using short videos to realize cultural communication.

Tian Weigang pointed out that there are problems such as vulgar content, homogeneity, and biased values ​​in the short video field, and high-quality in-depth works should be the direction that creators pursue. “Some people say that short videos are ‘short’, how can they be ‘deep’? But in this selection, we saw a lot of works with deep thinking and a combination of traditional culture and contemporary culture. Creators should improve the content of short videos Cognitive and cultural, providing users with valuable information and knowledge.”

The series of speeches on “Chinese Civilization in Short Videos” discussed the positive role of short videos in expanding the influence of Chinese culture. Zhao Lifang, dean of the School of Journalism and Communication, Minzu University of China, took the topic “Why China” to explain that China is not an abstract “imagined community”. Shen Ning, editor-in-chief of People’s Video of People’s Daily Online, showed that short videos can help Chinese culture burst into vitality from three aspects: “activating the beauty of Chinese culture with short videos”, “gathering upward forces for good with short videos”, and “stimulating the vitality of government communication with short videos”. in the act. Yin Le, a researcher at the Institute of Journalism and Communication of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the deputy dean of the School of Journalism and Communication of the University of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, believes that short videos are firstly a field and reality that are both independent and embedded in each other, and then it is also a medium that can be integrated with traditional culture. The medium that fits the “wedge” is the world‘s business that triggers the great development of culture.

“Chinese Stories in Short Videos” series of speeches, experts from the industry and academia combined the overseas communication practices and wonderful cases of Chinese short videos, and explored a realization path for short videos to help international communication and present a true, three-dimensional, and comprehensive image of China. Xue Ying, deputy director of the International Department of Xinhua News Agency, gave a speech on “Communication Work in the Era of Short Video and Social Media”. Ke Rongyi, director of the China Daily New Media Center, explained that short videos are not only a media form of cultural communication, but also an important carrier of exchanges and dialogues between different civilizations from three levels of revival, leapfrogging, and communication. Qi Bin, director of the video department of China News Agency and vice president of China News Network, pointed out a development path for the professional production of short videos and the improvement of journalists’ professional quality. Wang Guan, host and chief reporter of CGTN, China Central Radio and Television, combined his rich practical experience to discuss the possibility of short videos in innovating the Chinese discourse system.

It is reported that this forum is co-hosted by the Beijing International Film Festival Organizing Committee, Communication University of China, and China News Service, and co-organized by the Television School of Communication University of China and China News Network.