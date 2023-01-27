Following the collaboration in June last year, Stüssy once again teamed up with Tekla, a well-known bedding brand in Copenhagen, to create the third joint series.

In the latest series, in addition to the classic hand-painted strokes and stripes, the brand also applies fruit-inspired “Berry” colors to the products, adding a lot of vitality to the series. This time, we have teamed up to create pajama pants, sheets, pillowcases and hooded bathrobes, all of which are made from Tekla’s premium organic cotton. In addition, this round of advertising also invited Danish skateboarder Hugo Boserup and American surfer Frankie Harrer to appear in the film. As a couple, they enjoy skateboarding and surfing with their daughter Yara in the film, and show the applicability of the product.

The latest joint series of Stüssy x Tekla will be launched on the Stüssy online store today. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.