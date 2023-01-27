Home Entertainment The third joint series of Stüssy x Tekla is officially released | Hypebeast
Entertainment

The third joint series of Stüssy x Tekla is officially released | Hypebeast

by admin
The third joint series of Stüssy x Tekla is officially released | Hypebeast

Following the collaboration in June last year, Stüssy once again teamed up with Tekla, a well-known bedding brand in Copenhagen, to create the third joint series.

In the latest series, in addition to the classic hand-painted strokes and stripes, the brand also applies fruit-inspired “Berry” colors to the products, adding a lot of vitality to the series. This time, we have teamed up to create pajama pants, sheets, pillowcases and hooded bathrobes, all of which are made from Tekla’s premium organic cotton. In addition, this round of advertising also invited Danish skateboarder Hugo Boserup and American surfer Frankie Harrer to appear in the film. As a couple, they enjoy skateboarding and surfing with their daughter Yara in the film, and show the applicability of the product.

The latest joint series of Stüssy x Tekla will be launched on the Stüssy online store today. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

See also  PLAYBOY officially appoints Cardi B as creative director

You may also like

Art, new record for Bronzino at Sotheby’s: paid...

The new car colors: orange and red emerging...

Online丨The online movie “Big Happy Event” is online...

Otome game “Alice of Spades~Wonderful White World~” main...

“Hometown”, a touching documentary with Roman Polanski

Director Fu Ning passed away at the age...

MARINE SERRE officially released the 2023 autumn and...

A Closer Look at the “Spider-Man: Across the...

Photos: Cirque du Soleil “House of Curiosities and...

The box office of the 2023 Spring Festival...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy