The Third Markham International Film Festival Honors New Century Film and Television’s ‘Actor’s Dream’ and ‘The Power of Good’

The Third Markham International Film Festival Celebrates New Century Film and Television

Reported by Epoch Times special correspondent Li Chuqing

The Markham International Film Festival recently took place at Markham City Hall in Canada, showcasing films from around the world. Among the numerous entries, two films from New Century Film and Television, “Actor’s Dream” and “The Power of Good,” were selected as finalists. The main creative team behind these films received special commendations from Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti.

The festival’s opening ceremony was held on July 15th at the CHAMBER HALL of Markham City Hall, where Mayor Xue Jiaping delivered a speech and personally presented certificates of commendation to the two shortlisted films from New Century Film and Television. Hui Yue, the producer, and Fang Yuxiang, the star of “The Power of Good,” proudly accepted the awards on behalf of the audience.

The certificate of recognition praised the filmmakers for their outstanding efforts in promoting film excellence and diversity. It expressed gratitude for their contribution to the community’s cultural heritage and the strengthening of social and economic partnerships.

Producer Hui Yue expressed his gratitude for the commendations, thanking Mayor Xue Jiaping and the Markham City Council for their support. He emphasized the positive impact of spreading multiculturalism in the local community and expressed pride in receiving the recognitions.

Markham, known for its diversity, particularly its large Chinese population, hosted the film festival over two days. Filmmakers from different countries participated in the award ceremony and screening activities.

On July 16th, the list of winners was announced, and “Actor’s Dream” received the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Award, along with a nomination for Best Feature Film. Gordon Weiske, a guest speaker and esteemed filmmaker who co-founded CanWood Entertainment, congratulated New Century Film and Television on their achievements.

Weiske acknowledged the challenges filmmakers face in presenting their films at such prestigious festivals, praising the New Century Film and Television team for their exceptional work in all aspects, from costumes and grooming to their friendly demeanor.

“The Power of Good,” a short film screened at the festival, captivated the audience with its emotional storytelling. Festival Jury Ambassador Jey Jeyakanthan praised the film for being one of the few selected for screening.

Due to a local premiere scheduled for “Actor’s Dream,” the film was not shown at the festival as originally planned. However, Diane Hallquist, a board member of the Markham Arts Council, praised “The Power of Good” for its humanity, kindness, and spirit of giving. She also commended the special effects makeup, performances, and universal values portrayed in the film.

Dayana Stein, a member of the festival organizer, expressed gratitude to New Century Film and Television for sharing untold stories and shedding light on Chinese history. She applauded the team’s efforts and congratulated them on the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award, encouraging them to continue creating impactful films.

Writer and consultant Aanchal Chaudhary praised the film “The Power of Good” for its powerful message of kindness and acknowledged the team’s hard work and collaboration.

“Actor’s Dream” has already won the 28th International Film Festival Award and is set to premiere in Toronto in mid-August, further solidifying New Century Film and Television’s success.

The Markham International Film Festival showcased the power of film in celebrating diversity, promoting cultural heritage, and fostering international partnerships. Kudos to the exceptional films and talented teams that participated in this distinguished event.

