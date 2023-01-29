Home Entertainment The third season of “The Mandalorian” releases posters, and the father and son file continues the interstellar adventure | The Mandalorian_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

“The Mandalorian”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, the poster for the third season of “The Mandalorian”, a spin-off of “Star Wars”, was released, and it will start broadcasting on March 1st. The father-son series continues the interstellar adventure.

Dave Ferroni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peyton Reed, Taika Waititi, Jon Favreau, Carl Weathers, Robert Rodriguez Directed, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Omid Abtahi, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog , starring Nick Nolte.

The play is based on George Lucas’ Star Wars. Set five years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Jon Favreau wrote the script and executive producers Dave Fironi, Katherine Kennedy and Colin Wilson .

The first season of “The Mandalorian” was launched on Disney+ on November 12, 2019, and it was widely acclaimed. It was nominated for Best Drama Series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards and won the 72nd Primetime Creative Award. 7 of the Arts Emmys, Season 2 premieres on October 30, 2020. Two spin-off series “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Ahsoka” were developed, and “The Book of Boba Fett” began broadcasting in December 2021.

Set five years after the fall of the Galactic Empire in the 1983 film Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi and before the First Order, The Mandalorian Din Jarin is a lone gunslinger and bounty hunter on the outskirts of the galaxy , he was far away from the New Republic, and met the “child” Gu Gu during a mission, and the two gradually developed a father-son relationship during the adventure. In the second season, the Mandalorian began to help the child find his own kind. At the same time, the remnants of the Galactic Empire led by Sector Gideon continued to hunt for the child.

(Meng Qing)

