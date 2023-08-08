The third season of the mystery comedy “Only Murders in the Building” premieres

“Only Murders in the Building”, the acclaimed comedy and mystery series in which Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gómez make up a fortuitous trio of New York investigators of true crimes that occurred in their building, returns this Tuesday to the Star+ platform with the launch of its third season, which features neither more nor less with the participation of Paul Rudd and the legendary Meryl Streep.

Created by Steve Martin himself together with John Hoffman -known for “Grace and Frankie”-, the proposal brings a new installment with the landing of the first two of its ten episodes of almost one hour each, after a debut in 2021 that it soon made it one of the best received by the public and critics in the streaming offer.

Back then, it all began when listless 20-something Mabel (Gomez), veteran and near-retired actor Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Short), a frustrated Broadway director, find themselves in the middle of a recent murder. at Arconia, where they are neighbors, and unexpectedly coincide in their fanaticism for podcasts of the “true crime” genre.

Once again, the plot is updated by its last “cliffhanger”, one of those final suspense hooks that leave the door open for more, when a year after discovering who had been guilty of the murder of Bunny Folger, the tyrannical president of the consortium, the team – already recognized in the passionate community of amateur detectives – is present at the opening performance of a renewed and great theatrical opportunity for the extravagant and ambitious filmmaker.

When minutes before the start of the show’s cast leader, Ben Glenroy (Rudd), drops dead on stage, it all seems like an act of extremely bad luck: however, a twist of fate that brings hope to destroy it completely again in A matter of minutes becomes one more chance to embark on an investigation, the most difficult they have had so far.

The third season of “Only Murders in the Building” It features the participation of Paul Rudd and the legendary Meryl Streep.

As always, suspects abound in the corridors of Arconia and, on this occasion, also among the ranks of all those involved in the play, including Loretta Durkin (Streep), the co-star of the show, who has longed for her since childhood. achieve success on the tables and that will add to the complex investigation.

In the meantime, the problems of the past and the present of the main characters, each one with their concerns and intimate desires to resolve, continue to find escape routes in the future of the mission, which with each discovery will help them to redefine and strengthen themselves. their unexpected friendship even more.

Three detectives. Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

Somewhat missed by the group after two murders that involved her on a very personal level and shortly after having to forcibly move from Arconia, Mabel finds herself in the middle of a search to stay close with the excuse of the new case; while Oliver’s energies are rather focused – bordering on obsession – on saving his reputation in the theater world and Charles is enjoying coming to terms with some of his insecurities after starting to date the make-up artist from the ’90s TV show who gave him gave his volatile fame.

As usual, “Only Murders in the Building” succeeds with the chemistry between its protagonists and its balance between the most classic and efficient elements of the mystery genre with a cynical and parodic humor, which laughs at the snobbery of affluent New York, of the ridiculous coexistence in a building at times and, especially, of the furor that exists in the United States for podcasts on true crimes and the dozens of documentaries that record them.

With nominations at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Golden Globes, the Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild of the United States, the series returns with the participation in the cast of Michael Cyril Creighton, Ryan Broussard and Jackie Hoffman, and with the addition of Jesse Williams, Jeremy Shamos, Allison Guinn, Wesley Taylor, Don Darryl Rivera and Gerald Caesar, among others.





