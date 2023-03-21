Author: Yang Wenjie Man Yi

On March 16, the new “Echo” was released at iQIYI Fog Theater. It tells a suspenseful story of a criminal investigation case and a family marriage. Ran Dongdong, the female police officer in this case, accidentally discovered her husband’s secret during the investigation, and the “case line” and “emotional line” intertwined to form “echoes”.

“Echo” reflects the “standard configuration” produced by Misty

For the market, the most important “stepping stone” of this work is naturally director Feng Xiaogang’s first suspense short drama series, and the photography director Zhao Xiaoding and art director Wang Jing in the main creative team have won many awards respectively; The “Rongguang CP” loved by the audience in “The World“-Song Jia and Wang Yang joined forces again, and Zhang Guoli, Xu Fan, Zhang Jiayi, Huang Xuan and others joined in to jointly interpret this story of reality and psychological entanglement. But if you look at it on a longer timeline, you will find that elements such as the integration of drama series and film creation + gathering of big coffee creators + social reality + human torture have quietly become the standard configuration of “produced” by Misty Theater.

After three years of cultivation of 12 works, “Mist” as a genre theater has subtly upgraded the once niche theme of crime suspense, not only continued to output “The Hidden Corner”, “The Silent Truth”, “Who is the Murderer” and “On the Plain” More importantly, we can see that first-class creators are willing to innovate and lead industry content here, and audiences can expect works with enough styles and possibilities here.

The work “Mist” has the potential to dig deeper

The first work “The Returning Daughter” returned by Misty Theater this year is a combination of family + suspense that is very substituting for life in a small town. “People” family relationship is more intriguing. At the same time, it truly restores the intricate interpersonal relationships in the Lingnan town in the 1980s, as well as the secret connection with the crime. These casual “leisure pens” also make people shudder.

Followed by “Moses on the Plain”, a 6-episode mini-series, it is more like a super-long movie, slowly showing a pair of young people who were childhood sweethearts separated in the misfortune of their parents However, when they reunited, they realized that they were both participants in the old case. While describing the investigation process of the case, this work also follows the male protagonist’s perspective to explore the youth’s growth and the imprint of the life of the times, giving people a sense of nostalgia for the times.

These works not only bring strong stimulation and “refreshing feeling” to the audience with “continuous people leaving” and “continuous reversal of the truth”, but more importantly, they explore emotion, humanity and social issues in the way of storytelling through “suspense” , so that the drama has the potential to explore more in depth and breadth.

Breaking through the “fog” is innovation

iQIYI’s Misty Theater has gone through three years. From its stunning debut in the first season to its steady return, it has cultivated itself into a big IP full of vitality. Behind this is the continuous innovation attempt of the theater.

The film and television production industry is essentially a content innovation industry. However, innovation does not happen overnight. In the process of achieving success, it must go through several twists and turns before finding the right direction. In the past three years, iQIYI’s Misty Theater has always been innovative, putting more energy into the continuous experimentation with “suspense” as the main line, from style, to theme, to narrative, to thought.

From the first year of Misty Theater’s blockbuster works, to the third year of “Echo” and other works that created new ideas of suspense. Under the genre of “suspense”, no drama’s narrative mode and style are completely Repeat the former, but these dramas have a distinct “fog” style brand on the whole. From a product point of view, Misty Theater is a product of iQiyi. Under this IP, all works have achieved “harmonious but different” styles. And this is precisely the biggest capital for the Misty Theater to continue.

Clearing away the “fog” and looking through the “theater”, what people see is that “suspense” is only the appearance, and innovation is the essence. (Yang Wenjie Man Yi)

