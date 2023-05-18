The thirty-fifth Turin Book Fair is underway

Listen to the audio version of the article

“If on a winter’s night a traveler…” on the stroke of the centenary of the birth of Italo Calvino would seem to be the ideal incipit of the thirty-fifth Turin Book Fair (today the inauguration of the event) especially if the mind runs fast to all those who they would like to travel north, but that they are stuck in the flooded regions. The protagonists of the event, as every spring, are not only the hundreds of authors, journalists and operators of the book chain, but also the publishers, large or small, the foundations and cultural associations that characterize the Italian provinces, and the territorial institutions that accompany this daily investigation work by means of words. “Through the looking glass” is the title of the latest edition by Nicola Lagioia as artistic director and, not surprisingly, coincides with that of Lewis Carroll’s masterpiece.

The Mirror of Books

“In recent years we have been very busy deciphering reality – confirms Lagioia – we have dissected it, interpreted it with passion, put it under the microscope, but this has obviously not helped to improve it, given the world in which we live. Instead, what we did little and badly was to try to reinvent the world, to look at it with different eyes, to go through the looking glass, like Alice does”. And on Friday Lagioia and Annalena Benini will question precisely “The mirror of books”, sharing future perspectives and passing the deliveries to each other: from the book as a place of choice for memory, as a refuge or transfiguration of oneself and of reality, they will range up to the book as an object of affection capable of transforming the anonymity of a home. “Tomorrow, with Nicola, we will talk about the books that we are passionate about – continues Benini – in which we mirror ourselves and enter like Alice in Wonderland”.

Unmissable guests

There are junctures in which life changes without warning, overwhelmed by mourning, a wound, an illness, the loss of a love. Michela Murgia, will reveal to us the rituals to survive, together with Matteo B. Bianchi and his “Three bowls” (Mondadori). Likewise, a humanity in search of itself is the protagonist of Peter Cameron’s new novel, “What do people do all day?” (Adelphi). On Saturday, the writer from New Jersey will talk to Benini about a humanity that regrets someone it has lost and comes to terms with a perennial sense of inadequacy, striving – often in vain – to communicate with the closest people. The pain and the inconceivable absence of a loved one often force new forms of emotional survival, and mark the inner time between the pages. Martino Gozzi will tell “The book of the rain” (Bompiani) with Ilaria Gaspari, or rather of an all-encompassing bond that is interrupted by a sudden death, that of his fraternal friend Simone. The Friuli Venezia Giulia Award

Marco Balzano will receive the Friuli Venezia Giulia Prize with “The summer of snow” (Italo Svevo). “The acknowledgment combines the Friulian geography with a map of visions and narrated events that partly correspond to it – comments Gian Mario Villalta for the delivery of the award – and partly enrich it. Balzano does both things, capturing the spirit of Carnia, but adding the fruitfulness of an intelligent and sensitive gaze on the present”. The brush of Paolo Barbieri moved between dream and modernity, between Victorian echoes and contemporary nightmares, the artist who illustrated Carroll’s masterpiece, “Alice in Wonderland”, for the types of Lo Scarabeo. In the space of the Turin publisher, Alice Mastroleo and Isabella Premutico will start from the tradition of tarot cards to arrive at memes, dealing with how classic divination tools have been revised by Millennials and Gen Z.

Sardinia in the spotlight

If Albania is the guest of honor country, the region in the spotlight is Sardinia, so much so that on Sunday, director Anthony LaMolinara will present an unpublished teaser, based on the novel by a newcomer, “Flavia’s end” (Condaghes ) by Claudia Aloisi. The intent of the Oscar winner, of the actress Martina Tore and of the producers, Francesco Cheratzu and Maurizio Cristella, is to promote young literature, but above all to move the redevelopment towards the abandoned mining of the Sardinian hinterland, which overlooks the marvel of Porto Flavia. The twenty-year tower of books, imposing at the entrance to the Lingotto, lights up again and with it the most eccentric and sumptuous stands: above all in the oval pavilion the Aboca writers’ forest, with orange trees, cacti and bubbling water. Not far away, one cannot ignore the expanse of “Blu Sellerio” covers, the maritime blues of the mural maps of the ArgoNautilus Book Fair in Iglesias, as well as the elegance of the Laterza armchairs, on which the relaxed face of Alessandro Barbero stands out, he last day of the Salone will greet readers with the lectio “The choices that make history”, flanked by Alessia Amante and Giuseppe Laterza.