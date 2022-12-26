Original title: “The Three-Body Problem” animation has been played online and exceeded 200 million (quote)

Guoman may usher in a work blowout period (theme)

Guangming DailyReporter Niu Mengdi

Recently, as one of the most representative Chinese sci-fi IPs, “The Three-Body Problem” was adapted into film and television for the first time – the animation version was officially launched on station B, and immediately became the number one hot search on Weibo. 100 million. The literary work “The Three-Body Problem” has successfully gained a large number of die-hard “fans” both at home and abroad, and it can be said to be a representative science fiction novel in China. Because of this, every step of the film and television road of “Three-Body” is eye-catching. Whether it is the grand and vast narrative structure, the narrative dimension that spans thousands of years, or the rigorous and meticulous scientific logic, it is the “Three-Body” IP film and television. The “blocking tiger” on the road to adaptation. After five years of polishing, the launch of the “Three-Body” animation has not only made many viewers and “book fans” shine, but also doubled the confidence of the industry.

In the “Three-Body Problem” animation, the Chinese cultural characteristics and emotional core presented by the Chinese local production team aroused the empathy of the local audience. Some people in the industry believe that at present, the development space of Guoman is still huge, but there are still few large-scale works like the “Three-Body” animation. Only when the number of works increases, can Guoman expand wider and wider in terms of genres, themes, etc. After two or three years, Guoman may once again usher in a blowout period of works.

Further expand the theme space of Guoman

With many animation films such as “The Return of the Journey to the West”, “Big Fish and Begonia”, “Bear Infested: Metamorphosis”, “Nezha: The Devil Boy Comes into the World” and other animation films have achieved excellent results, domestic animation has got rid of the “young” label , attracting more and more audiences into the cinema, and also derived a rich and large-scale matrix of cultural and creative products. However, there is a lack of high-quality original IP for domestic animation in my country, and the lack of motivation for screenwriters has been criticized by the audience. When exquisite pictures and smooth technology encounter stories with poor content quality, they can only be reduced to mediocre works with nothing at their core.

“It takes years or even decades to train a mature screenwriter, but most of the excellent screenwriters end up in the creation of live-action movies or TV dramas.” Wang Zheng, an associate professor at Communication University of China, has a deep understanding of this. “In the past, the industry paid more attention to animation technology. In itself, I consider the production software, art style, director technique, etc., but after working in the industry for a long time, I found that the most difficult and most critical part is actually screenwriting. Only good stories combined with the most unique imagination of animation can produce good animation works. “

As the most popular Chinese science fiction novel in the world, “Three-Body Problem” has naturally become a science fiction bonanza for the film and television and game industries. Although “The Three-Body Problem” has an original basis to ensure a good story, the epic level of the original work and a broad mass base are also difficulties and challenges for film and television adaptation. On the one hand, the cosmic imagination in the original work is not easy to present concretely; on the other hand, no matter how it is adapted, it will face critical comments from fans of the original work. The launch of the “Three-Body” animation made the magnificent universe depicted in the original “Three-Body” vividly presented, and also injected the living water of science fiction literature into the creation of domestic animation, which not only made up for the lack of motivation for domestic animation dramas, but also further It has expanded the imagination space of domestic animation.

Escort for Guoman’s “breaking the circle and going to sea”

In recent years, as an emerging cultural industry full of vigor and vitality, the domestic animation industry has continued to develop rapidly, with an annual output value exceeding 200 billion yuan, and the market has great potential for development. At the same time, the production capacity of high-quality content has been steadily improved, and the types and themes are becoming more and more diverse, laying a solid foundation for Guoman to go overseas.

Since its launch in 2018, the animation “Douluo Dalu”, broadcast exclusively on Tencent Video, has exceeded 40 billion views, making it the most played domestic animation in history. The sci-fi craze of iQIYI’s popular web drama “Canglan Jue” and the cartoon of the same name have achieved mutual diversion…Many signals show that with the improvement of the cultural consumption capacity of the masses and the enhancement of consumption demand, the future of my country’s animation The potential for industrial development is unlimited.

In the opinion of He Tianping, a young teacher at the School of Journalism, Renmin University of China: “Anime itself is a kind of cultural and creative content, which has a strong cross-border derivation. An animation IP can be developed into a series of music, games, variety shows, film and television dramas, etc. Cultural and creative products, the development of these commercial values ​​requires IP operations with sufficient power.”

Some Guoman practitioners believe that the industry needs to work together to improve the domestic animation IP operation system. The development of the entire domestic animation industry has spawned more excellent creators and stable production capacity, but the current industry should devote more energy to improving the operation system and commercialization system of domestic animation, so that more good content can reach users. At the same time, it also allows more high-quality content to generate income.

Create unique Chinese animation aesthetics

Chinese animation has been born for a hundred years, and has created high-quality animation works such as “Little Tadpole Looking for Mother”, “Nine-Colored Deer”, “Book of Heaven”, “Havoc in Heaven” and other high-quality animation works that fully demonstrate Chinese aesthetics, Chinese paradigms, and Chinese expressions. They once ranked among the world animations In the forefront of movies, Chinese classical literature, ancient myths, and folklore have spread overseas. In recent years, excellent animation works such as “Journey to the West: The Return of the Great Sage”, “White Snake: Origin”, and “Big Fish and Begonia” have also been drawn from China‘s excellent traditions. Nutrients from culture. Based on the perspective of global communication, creating unique Chinese animation aesthetics should also become one of the strengths of domestic animation.

“The Three-Body Problem” has been translated and published in 25 languages ​​around the world, setting a record for overseas copyright export of Chinese literary works. At the same time, the “Three-Body” animation is a sci-fi work with Chinese characteristics. The local Chinese production team produces the animation, which can fully reflect the Chinese elements and ideological core in the work. “The Chinese team, Chinese faces, Chinese life scenes, Chinese language and culture, and then to the deeper Chinese philosophical thoughts about the relationship between human beings, technology, and the universe. Elements permeate every part of the creation, providing a better sample of Guochuang.” Shen Yang, deputy secretary-general of the Film and Television Art Professional Committee of the China Television Art Exchange Association, said in an interview, “The Three-Body Problem can be used as a start to let overseas audiences Chinese animation has more attention.”

The “Three-Body” animation is undoubtedly another vivid footnote of “enhancing the influence and influence of Chinese civilization”. “Guochuang Animation must go overseas in the future. With the improvement of domestic animation production technology and content quality, we have gradually met the conditions to go overseas. We need to go global through some iconic projects.” Huang Hua, an associate professor at the School of Communication, Fujian Normal University, shared Views on Guochuang going overseas.