The TV series “Three-Body Problem” hits CCTV

New Express News reporter Liang Yanfen reported that the box office of the sci-fi movie “The Wandering Earth” is not bad. The sci-fi drama “Three-Body Problem”, which is currently being broadcast on CCTV TV drama channel (CCTV-8), has been praised for being highly loyal to the original work and has gained a good reputation and ratings. A few days ago, Wang Ziwen, who played the young version of Ye Wenjie, confidently expressed in an interview with the media that he devoted himself to the character during filming, “I believe I am Ye Wenjie.”

The science fiction drama “Three-Body Problem” is directed by Yang Lei, starring Zhang Luyi, Yu Hewei, Chen Jin, Wang Ziwen, Lin Yongjian, Li Xiaoyu, etc. The drama is adapted from the novel of the same name by the famous science fiction writer Liu Cixin. The world is terrified and turbulent. The nanophysicist Wang Miao and the criminal policeman Shi Qiang jointly investigate and jointly uncover the mystery of the “Three-Body” world of an unknown civilization outside the earth, and start a game with all human beings against the imminent invasion of the Three-Body Man .

In the view of director Yang Lei, science fiction works should have their unique practical significance and be able to show the audience a certain possibility of “future reality”. The tortuous and unpredictable ‘shape’ of the road, and mental preparations for major events that may occur in the future. During the filming of the play, all crew members devoted themselves to filming science fiction with awe and serious attitude. “In order to better restore the plot of the original work, the production team spent four years polishing the script and 126 days of shooting. The filming areas were all over Ningbo, Hengdian, Beijing, and Heihe, with more than 270 locations. This is also the first time a sci-fi drama has been filmed at the Beijing Electron Positron Collider (BEPC) National Laboratory and the National Center for Nanoscience and Technology.

After the series was aired, it was recognized by book fans, who believed that the series version was very faithful to the original work. In addition, the online acting skills of Zhang Luyi, Yu Hewei, Chen Jin, Wang Ziwen, Lin Yongjian, Li Xiaoran and other leading actors are also the guarantee of the success of the series.

People who have read Liu Cixin’s science fiction novel “The Three-Body Problem” probably have very complicated emotions for the character Ye Wenjie. Influenced by her father, the idea of ​​saving the country through science has always deeply influenced Ye Wenjie when she was young. Although she was deceived and hurt again and again, the flame of using science to pursue a higher civilization was always burning in her heart. After retiring from old age, he became the commander-in-chief of the Earth Trisolaran Organization. In the play, Ye Wenjie’s youth and old age are performed by Wang Ziwen and Chen Jin respectively.

In Wang Ziwen’s view, although Ye Wenjie is desperate for human civilization, but this despair stems from the kindness deep in her heart, which is why she cannot tolerate evil in the world. This is a very extreme, contradictory, and complicated character. “She After going through a lot of ups and downs, I finally made a very extreme decision. This is the beginning of the story of “The Three-Body Problem”. Her experience is richer than all my previous characters, and the conflict is greater. The fate of this character is very It attracts me.” Wang Ziwen felt very honored to play such an important role in such a top IP, “I like this novel, and I also like Ye Wenjie. Ye Wenjie may be among all the roles I play, and it will be a highlight. This is for me. It is a rare opportunity.” Of course the pressure is great, but Wang Ziwen is also full of confidence in himself, “I will do my best to play her well. The only thing I can do is to forget myself as much as possible.”