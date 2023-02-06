“The Three-Body Problem” TV series Luo Ji debuts Netizens: Yuan Hua is that you?

This Friday, the “Three-Body Problem” TV series will start the finale screening ceremony, and the minimum 18 yuan can watch the finale in advance.

And in the last easter egg of the TV series,Luo Ji, another leading actor in “The Three-Body Problem”, made his debut, flashing through the easter eggs, only showing a little of his chin. Some netizens said: “The corner of his mouth looks a bit like Yuan Hua.”

The “Three-Body Problem” novel has three volumes: “Three-Body Problem”, “Three-Body Problem 2: Dark Forest”, “Three-Body Problem 3: Immortal Death”,The TV series “Three-Body Problem” only took the first part. Now that the easter eggs have been released, it means that “Three-Body 2: Dark Forest” has been put on the agenda.

Compared with Wang Miao in the first film, Luo Ji is the real protagonist of “The Three-Body Problem”. He is the most important core sword-wielder and the only earthling who the Three-Body Problem is afraid of.

According to Tencent Video’s official news, in addition to the TV series “Three-Body Problem” that is currently being broadcast, Tencent Video also has a number of Three-Body IP sci-fi drama series that will be launched, including “Three-Body Problem II: Dark Forest”, “Three-Body Problem: The Great History” “wait.