The three major awards in the film and television industry have been awarded consecutively to release the industry’s wind vane, and the flow of traffic has ebbed, and the spring of good actors has come

Hangzhou Daily News Feitian Award, Golden Eagle Award and Golden Rooster Award, the three major awards in the film and television industry have been awarded recently, which also gave the audience a new understanding of a batch of domestic best films of the year and outstanding creators.

The three major awards have also become an important weather vane, revealing the future development trend and direction of China‘s film and television industry, as well as what kind of works and actors we need.

Young actors born in the 1980s take the lead

Among the three awards this year, actors born in the 1980s have attracted much attention: the Feitian Award for Outstanding Actress was awarded to Re Yiza born in 1986, and the Feitian Award for Outstanding Actor was awarded to Wang Lei born in 1982. There is also Zhu Yilong, who defeated Wu Jing in the Golden Rooster Award for Best Actor, born in 1988.

These awards show that actors born in the 1980s have successfully stepped onto the stage. For example, Zhu Yilong, he is currently a rare actor in the Chinese film and television industry who quickly and successfully transformed from a small screen to a big screen. From the TV series “The Rebel” to the movie “Life Events”, in a short period of time, his breakthrough in performance is obvious to all . As for the future development path, as he said in his award acceptance speech: “It’s still a long way, go slowly.”

Wang Lei and Re Yiza of the Feitian Award, Lei Jiayin and Yin Tao of the Golden Eagle Award, Zhu Yilong and Xi Meijuan of the Golden Rooster Award all won awards for their undisputed professional performances. This also shows that the film and television industry has higher and higher requirements for professionalism, and the window left for traffic stars is getting smaller and smaller. The phenomenon that “the threshold for actors is getting lower and lower” a few years ago is disappearing.

“Every time I meet the audience, the character I created is handing in homework.” Wang Lei’s words also show that actors need to study their roles and skills carefully in order to gain audience and market recognition.

The works are more contemporary and more down-to-earth

With the slow recovery of the film market, filmmakers have never stopped working hard. At the recently concluded China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, Alibaba Pictures, Maoyan Films and Wanda Films introduced a total of 41 new domestic films, many of which have already been finalized. Will there be blockbusters next year among them?

The types of these new films are quite rich, and the most concerned one is “The Wandering Earth 2”. After three years of preparation and shooting, “The Wandering Earth 2” is currently in intensive post-production, and the film will be released on the first day of the Lunar New Year in 2023.

The film is directed by Guo Fan, starring Wu Jing, Li Xuejian, Sha Yi, Ning Li, Wang Zhi, and Zhu Yanmanzi. It is reported that “The Wandering Earth 2” is the prequel of “The Wandering Earth”. Based on the era when the plan to build a planetary engine was proposed, it tells the story of the solar crisis and the continuation of human civilization. The story of the earth leaving the solar system and looking for a new home.

Special thanks to Andy Lau at the end of “The Wandering Earth”, who also joined “The Wandering Earth 2” this time. Andy Lau said that after four years, he was finally able to participate in the show, fulfilling his sci-fi dream.

In addition to “The Wandering Earth 2”, Andy Lau’s other two new works “Stealth” and “Crisis Route” are also scheduled to be released in 2023. “Stealth” is directed by Guan Zhiyao, starring Andy Lau, Lam Ka Tung, Peng Yuyan, Liu Yase, Ren Dahua, Lin Xue, etc. It tells the high-tech drug crime in Hong Kong. The undercover Xiu Hao has been lurking beside the drug lord Qiu Zhen’an for many years, waiting for the opportunity to collect evidence. Long-term indebtedness to the family caused his wife to file for divorce. Xiuhao fell into the double dilemma of being an undercover agent and having a broken family. In the end, he sacrificed himself, and his teammates wiped out the drug trafficking network, and let his wife and children know his righteous efforts for many years.

“Crisis Route” is directed by Peng Shun, starring Andy Lau, Zhang Zifeng, and Qu Chuxiao. It tells the story of the world‘s largest three-story luxury airliner A380 being hijacked on its first voyage. An international security expert and his daughter team up to fight against the robbers s story.

Zhang Yimou and Zhang Mo’s father and daughter also officially announced a new work to be released in 2023. Zhang Yimou’s “Manjianghong” is set in the Southern Song Dynasty, starring Shen Teng and Yi Yanqianxi. It was completed in August this year. “Rescue the Suspects” directed by Zhang Mo, starring Zhang Xiaofei, Li Hongqi, Hui Yinghong, Wang Ziyi, etc., is adapted from the Korean movie “Seven Days”, telling the story of the Chinese gold medal female lawyer Chen Zhiqi (played by Zhang Xiaofei) in the process of defending a death row prisoner to reverse the case , accidentally found that he was involved in an ulterior conspiracy.

The suspenseful crime movie “She Who Disappeared” starring Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, and Janice Man has been exposed. The film is supervised by Chen Sicheng. After “Manslaughter” and “Manslaughter 2” achieved box office results of 1.333 billion yuan and 1.121 billion yuan respectively, Chen Sicheng once again participated in the creation of suspense crime genre films as a producer, and escorted the movie “The Missing Her”. convoy.

Other new domestic films that have attracted attention include the cartoon “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an”, which is the first work of the “New Culture Series” of light-following animation. It uses classic Chinese historical figures and works as the creation objects, and tells the story of the great poet Li Bai. .

Among the works scheduled for 2022, comedy movies are always the most anticipated. “Keeping You Safe” starring Dapeng and Li Xueqin and “Desperate Master Husband” starring Chang Yuan and Li Jiaqi are both scheduled for this year’s December 31.