The three Neuquén who will play the next edition of the National Basketball League

Neuquén is far from having an elite Argentine basketball team, but it will have three representatives in the next edition of the National League: two who are still in A, but have changed clubs; and one that made the leap from the Argentine League. They are Agustín Pérez Tapia, Manuel Rodríguez and Julián Ruiz.

The National Basketball League has lowered its performance in recent years and comes from an irregular season, especially from the organizational point of view, with a changing game schedule and few people in most of the stadiums. The objective is to reverse this history and recover the prominence of other times.

A champion in Corrientes

Agustín Pérez Tapia already had the pleasure of being champion of the National Basketball League and was an important piece in the conquest of Quimsa. A few days after his consecration, he defined his future and will play for San Martín de Corrientes, where he will surely win in a number of minutes.

It will be the fourth team of a former player from Pérfora, Centro Español and Biguá in the national basketball elite, since it records steps through Argentino de Junín and San Lorenzo, before ending up in the merger of Santiago del Estero. The perimeter, in addition, goes through his first experience in the Argentine team and will play the Pan American with the Albiceleste.

Back in La Boca

Manu Rodríguez went to San Lorenzo with the aim of playing. He did it -and in very good shape-, he collaborated with the salvation in that suffered end with the giant Athens and, with the objective accomplished, he returned to Boca. He will occupy the U23 position and will be one of the forwards in the team that was runner-up and that is preparing to fight up front.

Regular of the Argentine team in U17 and U19, and with a World Cup on top, the youth squad from Independiente de Neuquén will try to earn a place in a long squad, something that will be guaranteed if he manages to repeat the productions he had in the Cyclone.

With Tuti in first

Julián Ruiz, with a good run through Del Progreso in the last Argentine League, will have a good opportunity to show himself in the elite. He will be with the Peñarol shirta team that did not make noise when hiring, but is a reference at the national level.

El Tuti, formerly Pérfora, had his first experience abroad, with the San Juan de los Morros (Venezuela) jersey, after being decisive in Roca’s club, where he averaged 14.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals. in 32 games. Before him, he had steps for Estudiantes de Olavarría, La Unión de Formosa, Quimsa and Platense.





