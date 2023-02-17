In 2022, the State Administration for Market Regulation ordered music platforms to remove exclusive copyrights in accordance with the “Anti-Monopoly Law”. Many people speculated that the era of exclusive copyrights on music platforms has passed, and it is no longer necessary to download exclusive authorized apps for specific singers.

It has to be said that the existence of such a “Utopia” was still in the era of resource sharing in the early days of the Internet, but with the improvement of copyright-related laws and regulations and the improvement of public awareness of copyright, everyone seems to have acquiesced to this phenomenon.

After the release of the order of the State Administration for Market Regulation, does it mean that the “music utopia” for users will usher in a new spring?

In fact, the release of the order seems to be preparing for this spring. According to the expiration time of the exclusive copyright signed by various music platforms and record companies in the market,This year marks the beginning of the expiration of the sole agency of record companies including Tencent, NetEase Cloud, Warner, Universal, Jewel, etc. The first one to expire is in March this year. Regarding Jewel, that is, the record company that owns the copyright of Jay Chou’s works and Tencent’s exclusive The time at which the proxy expires.

The reason for taking Jewel as an example is not only because it may be a new start of online music copyright agency this spring, but also because Jay Chou’s status in the Chinese music scene is inseparable from the influence his works can bring to online music platforms Relationship.

I believe everyone still remembers that in 2018, when Jay Chou’s songs were taken off the shelves on other platforms, there was a heated discussion on the Internet. For a while, “Where can I hear Jay Chou” became a hot topic among netizens, including sharing song download packages, and About 18.18 million copyright sublicense fees, 570 million Jay Chou song exclusive version fees, etc. have filled the hot searches in public opinion, because “what app to use to listen to Jay Chou” is no longer an individual behavior, but a large group listening to the echoes of the past. Ritual, after all, Jay Chou’s music library can bring more than 15% DAU increase to the music platform.

As far as the record company is concerned, signing a sole agency may be a helpless move, especially after the decline of traditional physical records, people’s habits of listening to music have completely changed. The early Internet music sharing has already made the record company tired of coping. Without a huge At that time, the record company and even every singer became the most injured person when the copyright and legal team and the specialized Internet wind direction sensitivity.

Therefore, entering the APP era, signing an exclusive agency can at least allow the record company to avoid dealing with legal related matters while ensuring a certain amount of income, and can return to creation.

Of course, the exclusive generation also means that users will be screened from the perspective of distribution, and a considerable part of music fans will definitely be lost. This is also a helpless move by record companies in this era. After all, record companies are not dealing with idols or actors, but music works, and their monetization ability is really limited.

This has also led to the objective fact that there will inevitably be a “huge copyright war” for exclusive copyright.

The sole generation means that the platform can attract fans of a certain singer in a targeted manner, and bind the works with the artist through the operation of the song library to increase the stickiness of users. Whether the huge copyright can bring corresponding income to the platform in the early stage is not a matter of the platform. The problem under consideration is that the monopoly situation of large platforms will inevitably form. The copyright will be signed for three years, and how many platforms will disappear within three years because of this.

At the same time, it also affects the growing gap between rich and poor musicians of different levels, and the market is bound to lose vitality and orderly competition. At this time, the record companies who thought they could rest on the credit of the past will find that they have no other choice, and succumbing to the big platform has become a choice they have to make.

Therefore, it is of positive significance for the country to resolutely implement the order. Only by stopping monopoly behavior in advance before the industry crisis and the gap between the rich and the poor appear, reinjecting new vitality into the industry and creating an atmosphere of orderly competition can the record industry continue to survive vigorously. .

At present, the results of anti-monopoly in the industry have initially appeared, including Mayday and Li Zongsheng’s Believe Music, which have reached long-term strategic cooperation with NetEase Cloud, QQ Music, and Kugou Music respectively. Record companies have implemented copyrights to multiple platforms. It is hoped that this model will become the norm. In addition, Rolling Stone Records, which has a large number of Chinese music from Li Zongsheng, Zhou Huajian, Luo Dayou, Zhang Zhenyue, Liang Jingru, etc., will also be open to multiple platforms. Domestic record companies including Tianyu, Huayan and other record companies are also facing such choices.

It seems that everything is changing in the direction of satisfying users.

But in fact, this is not as easy as imagined. In the final analysis, the root of the situation of “world harmony” is whether the upstream record company is willing to open up its copyright. , even if the record company is willing, the time required for such a process will be much longer than expected.

NetEase CEO Ding Lei has repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction in earnings conference calls. The high copyright fees and the model of prepaying copyright fees to copyright owners with a high guarantee have created multiple obstacles for music platforms to purchase copyrights. If music copyright can be subdivided into songwriting copyright, recording copyright, mechanical reproduction right, public performance right, platform commission, etc. as established in the foreign music industry, it is strictly stipulated that record companies, music platforms, songwriters, and performing singers can obtain The proportion of copyright income, so as to have a clearer account sharing model, may have a more positive effect on music platforms and users. But for creators, it will inevitably affect their income and even their enthusiasm for creation.

So if you want to have an APP music utopia, it seems that you have to wait for a long time.