Sohu Entertainment News, directed by Scott Mann and starring Grace Fulton and Virginia Gardner, the thriller adventure film “Falling” will hit IMAX theaters nationwide on November 18. The film tells the story of two girls who love extreme sports struggling to survive after being trapped on a 2,000-foot (about 610 meters) TV tower. It is one of the best new dark horse films this year.

"Falling" tells the story of adventure lover Hunter (Virginia Gardner), in order to help his also adventure-loving best friend Becky out of the sadness of her husband's death, and invited her to climb an abandoned TV tower with a height of 610 meters. After reaching the top, the escalator fell into disrepair for a long time, and there was an abyss below. Described by overseas audiences as "muscles are tensed throughout the whole process, palms are sweaty and legs are weak", "a roller coaster experience for a while, more exciting than horror movies".

