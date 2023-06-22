The Titan’s oxygen ran out: who are the 5 millionaires on board

Time is up to find the passengers alive Titanhe submarine offering expeditions at $250,000 to discover the mythical ship that sank last century: the Titanic. The oxygen, which allowed them to stay at these depths, ran out at 8 AM (Argentine time).

The United States, Canada and France triangulated their efforts to try to save the lives of the five passengers on board. However, the worst case scenario is already possible: crew members will die of suffocation.

The applicants for the expedition had to have, in addition to the 250,000 dollars, physical health: have basic strength, balance, mobility and flexibility.

The roles to be fulfilled were different: navigation and piloting, monitoring and communications, and submersible maintenance and operations. Meet one by one the millionaires who were on board the missing submarine:

Shahzada y Suleman Dawood

Shahzada Dawood was prominent pakistani businessman 48 years old. He was vice president of the Engro conglomerate, based in Karachi, in southern Pakistan. This company has investments in energy, agriculture, petrochemical and telecommunications sectors. According to his family, she traveled with her 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood. Both were British citizens.

Hamish Harding

He british businessman Hamish Harding, 58, was a fan of extreme exploration. All his adventures are recorded and published on his social networks.

Among the most outstanding is his trip to space, a year ago, aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. This was a ten-minute flight that marked the fifth successful manned mission for Jeff Bezos’ company.

His exploits several times entered the Guinness book of records. In March 2021, dived with another explorer to the Mariana Trench. This is the deepest part of the ocean. It was the longest mission carried out at this depth: it lasted 4 hours and 15 minutes and covered 4,600 meters.

Harding’s fortune is due to his professional activity. He was CEO of private jet sales company Action Aviationwhich he founded in 2004.

Academically, he graduated in natural sciences and chemical engineering from the University of Cambridge.

Stockton Rush

The American, Stockton Rush, he was the director and founder of OceanGate Expeditions. This is the travel organizing company which began in 2021, when customers began to be taken to see the remains of the Titanic.

Rush expressed that these visits were a marketing strategy to promote innovation development projects for submersible ships.

His career had begun in 1981, when at the age of 19 he became the youngest jet transport pilot in the world.

In 1984, he worked as a flight test engineer on F-15 fighter jets for McDonnell Douglas.

In the last two decades, he began to undertake the creation of technology companies linked to the ocean. One of them is BlueView Technologies, a manufacturer of high-frequency probe systems.

Paul Henry Nargeolet

Nargeolet is French and was 77 years old. He specialized in diving and maritime archaeology. Most of his career he held the position of a naval officer.

His first assignment was to lead the Cherbourg demining group of divers. Later, he became a submarine pilot for the French Navy.

Later, he began to dedicate himself to maritime archaeology. In this new facet, he was appointed in 1986 head of deep-water intervention submarines of the French Research Institute for the Exploitation of the Sea (Ifremer).

