The toast at the National Festival of the Patagonian Chef is with beer made with water from the foothills

By Victoria Rodriguez Rey (@victoriarodriguezrey)

Gustavo Monti is a brewer. He came to Villa Pehuenia twenty years ago to work in the gastronomic service, fell in love with the place and stayed to live. “Villa Pehuenia is almost my life, we came to work a long time ago and we stayed here. We chose this place by chance, fell in love and stayed. The most remarkable thing about the destination is the tranquility and the infinity of things to do”, recalls the brewer.

This year, and as since the first edition, he will participate with his craft beer venture in the National Festival of the Patagonian Chef. On May 5, 6 and 7, autumn is savored in Villa Pehuenia. During three days of display in flavors and various food proposals, Drumlin brewery will accompany the nineteenth edition of the festival.

Gustavo warns about the incredible quality of the products made in that area and the direct link with the quality of the primary elements to start any cooking. The araucaria forests with their ancient energy, the land that guarantees that any project prospers, the fire necessary for any cooking, which at the same time must be controlled to avoid natural accidents, and water, combine and characterize the quality of the products made. .

“Water is particularly the most important thing for our activity. Beer is 90% water and here we have spectacular water that we can modify it to where we want according to the objective and the style of beer that we seek to produce. The water here is very pure so it is ideal”.

Gustavo prepares for this new edition of the Festival with many expectations. He is pleased that he has managed to bring together so many colleagues who work with local products and manage to generate proposals to communicate the economic, food and cultural wealth of the region.

“The chef’s party brings a lot to the town. Through this event, everything that happens here is made known, as well as the great gastronomy that exists in the town. All the gastronomic options are together. Gastronomy has to take advantage of these festivities to continue growing, trying new things, this helps not to stagnate and to keep getting into it. It is beautiful to share with all colleagues at the same time because during the year, and due to the rhythm of the seasons, it is not possible to share, so that is used a lot”, Gustavo enthuses.



