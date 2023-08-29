The Todi Festival experiments and plays on contaminations

write a title for this article politics or science?The content of tritium in China’s nuclear wastewater is alleged to be higher than that of Fukushima online report Technology environment 29.08.2023 The discharge of Japanese nuclear wastewater into the sea sparked a strong backlash in China, but some scientists pointed out that China, as the “third largest nuclear power country in the world”, contained tritium content in wastewater discharged from its nuclear power plant, which was “higher than the tritium content discharged from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.” . The Chinese side believes that nuclear disaster sewage is fundamentally different from water discharged from normal operation of nuclear power plants.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website)Japan’s nuclear waste water discharged into the seaIt triggered a sharp backlash in China, and China banned the import of Japanese aquatic products. The Japanese side has expressed or appealed to the World Trade Organization (WTO) accordingly. China has taken a tough stance, with many “anti-Japanese” sentiments emerging on social media platforms. However, some analysts believe that the tritium content of wastewater discharged from China’s nuclear power plants is actually higher than that of Fukushima. Beijing seems to use this incident to incite nationalism.

According to Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), which manages the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, the Fukushima nuclear wastewater discharge standard is that the tritium concentration analysis value is lower than 1,500 becquerels (Bq) per liter, which is far lower than Japan’s “60,000 Bq per liter Lehr” National Security Standard. After Japan officially discharged waste water into the sea on August 24, official sampling tests showed that there was no exceeding the standard.

According to a report by NHK,Tritium content of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant’s planned annual dischargeThe upper limit is 22 trillion becquerels. According to statistics from the China Nuclear Energy Industry Association, the tritium content of wastewater discharged from 13 nuclear power plants in China in 2021 will exceed the planned discharge of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant within one year. Among them, the Qinshan Nuclear Power Plant in Zhejiang Province will discharge 218 trillion becquerels of tritium in 2021, which is about 10 times the maximum amount of tritium discharged in Fukushima in one year. The “Guardian” pointed out that the amount of tritium discharged from the Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant in Fujian Province is about three times that of the Fukushima plan.

The discharge of Fukushima nuclear wastewater into the sea has been approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency.many scientistsIt believes that the radioactive impact on humans and the environment is “negligible”. David Krofcheck, an associate professor of physics at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, told the Guardian that the tritium content of Fukushima nuclear wastewater is “seven times less than the drinking water standard recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).” ”; since China, South Korea and Taiwan built nuclear plants in coastal areas, “these nuclear power plants that are functioning have released more tritium into the North Pacific Ocean”.

The discharge of Japanese nuclear wastewater into the sea has sparked a strong backlash and panic in China. The picture shows the source notice of a Japanese supermarket in Beijing on the 28th.

Clemens Walther, a professor at the Institute of Radiological Ecology and Radiation Protection at the University of Hannover in Germany, told ARD that tritium naturally exists in the environment, food, animals, and humans, and Fukushima discharges nuclear wastewater every year. The amount of tritium contained is about the same as that of the cooling water of nuclear power plants in normal operation, and even far lower than the radioactivity of the wastewater discharged from some nuclear facilities in Europe. He believes that even if you “drink a glass of Fukushima’s treated nuclear wastewater”, the amount of tritium entering the human body is “almost the same as the amount of cosmic ray radiation we receive in an hour’s flight.” The strong protest against sea discharge may not necessarily be based on concerns about radioactivity in aquatic products, but more based on political motives.

But for this,Chinese Foreign MinistrySpokesman Wang Wenbin has previously stated that the Fukushima nuclear wastewater has passed through the melted core of the nuclear power plant, and the nature, source, and difficulty of treatment of the normal operation of the nuclear power plant are different, and should not be confused.

China is a nuclear power

China’s State Council approved the expansion of six nuclear reactors in July. The picture shows the Guangdong Taishan Nuclear Power Plant under construction in 2013 (data photo).

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) pointed out on May 26 this year that China currently ranks third in the world in nuclear power generation, second only to France and the United States, and is expected to lead the world in nuclear power installed capacity by 2030. According to May data from the World Nuclear Association, by the end of last year, 23 of the 55 nuclear reactors under construction in the world were located in China.

According to the “Paper News” report with Chinese official background, the State Council of China approved the construction of 6 new nuclear reactors on July 31. They are located in Shidaowan, Shandong, Ningde, Fujian, and Xudabao, Liaoning. The estimated investment is 120 billion yuan ($17 billion) to continue expanding the country’s nuclear power program.

In 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to continue to support the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and said that China will transform from the world’s largest carbon dioxide emitter to a carbon-neutral country by 2060, and nuclear energy is China’s optimal energy source It is an important choice to realize the structure and achieve the goal of reducing carbon emissions.

According to the blue book “China Nuclear Energy Development Report 2023” released by the China Nuclear Energy Industry Association on April 26, the country’s nuclear power generation is expected to reach about 10% of the total power generation in 2035, doubling compared to 2022.

