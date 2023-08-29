Home » The Todi Festival experiments and plays on contaminations
Entertainment

The Todi Festival experiments and plays on contaminations

by admin
The Todi Festival experiments and plays on contaminations

Todi, the ideal place to experiment with contaminations. A cultural, musical, poetic research, to evaluate if even today this word can interpret art. Now in its XXXVIII edition, the Festival tackles the theme without hesitation and thus produces shows that are perfectly in line with the task they have set themselves. After the inauguration at the Teatro Comunale with Iaia Forte between poems and music to pay homage to the queen of contemporary poets, Patrizia Cavalli, a preview of “What’s your naim?”, by the author Edoardo Guarducci and choreographer Nyko Piscopo created by Cornelia Dance Company. “What’s your naim?”, explains Guarducci – comes from a play on words and “from a provocative question that combines two words in a single term, “naim”: name (name) and aim (goal). In summary it wants to be “an invitation to reflect and move away from the intrusiveness of social dynamics which found creative expression thanks to the meeting with the Cornelia Company which translated the concept into a scenic act”.
Contemporary dance was joined by the sound project with music composed by Inude, an electro-pop trio. On stage there will be four dancers, Eleonora Greco, Marta Ledeman, Marco Munno and Francesco Russo accompanied by live music performer Flavio Paglialunga, with the light design by Fabio Massimo Sunzini and Walter Gismondi. Set design and costumes are by Atmo. “The show – explains Nyko Piscopo – deals with a delicate and current theme, the search for one’s identity and in the choreography we worked on the characterization of four personalities who are entrusted with as many nuances of being. It was a great challenge to merge different forms of art. But I believe that the result has rewarded the great work done. For this reason, during the performance the sound comes alive within a scenography that represents an “other dimension” with which man is constantly confronted.
Without finding answers but only questions”.
Contaminations that continue, again at the Todi Festival, with “Old times” by Harold Pinter, directed by Pierpaolo Sepe, with Lisa Galantini, Sara Bertelà, Roberto Biselli or with “The present that someone calls the future”: mixed reality and spacial computing, an exclusive dialogue with Marco Camisani Calzolari. Also scheduled is the concert by Madame who has always had her say on mingling and contamination. To follow, since contamination also means entering other universes, the concert signed BIO-Blind International Orchestra, which welcomes blind and visually impaired musicians between 12 and 65 years. And finally, a big closing on Sunday at the Teatro Comunale in Todi, with Stefano Massini and Luca Barbarossa in “The truth, please, about love”.

You may also like

write a title for this article According to...

A multinational company seeks to employ 400 people...

write a title for this article The 2023...

Today there is an ATE strike in Bariloche...

Shein and Forever 21: what the new alliance...

write a title for this article Produced by...

Court suspends conviction and sentence of former Pakistani...

The great Jazz is in Ischia

write a title for this article It has...

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta denied the reports that Massa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy