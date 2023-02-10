Home Entertainment The top 10 box office list is stable! The total box office of “The Wandering Earth 2” exceeded 3.5 billion, the official announcement of the lunar art design–fast technology–technology changes the future
The top 10 box office list is stable! The total box office of "The Wandering Earth 2" exceeded 3.5 billion, the official announcement of the lunar art design

According to the data of Maoyan Professional Edition,At 9:54 am on February 10, the movie “The Wandering Earth 2” was released for 20 days, and the total box office exceeded 3.5 billion.

In the box office rankings in mainland China, “The Wandering Earth 2” ranks 11th, which is very close to the 10th “Operation Red Sea” (3.65 billion). It should be surpassed this weekend, and the top 10 is already stable!

The 9th place on the box office list “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” has a box office of 4.07 billion yuan, and the 8th place “Manjianghong” currently has a cumulative box office of 4.12 billion yuan (still growing). If “The Wandering Earth 2” wants to surpass, there is still a little pressure.

At the same time, the film team released the lunar art design of “The Wandering Earth 2”, in which you can see the structural design details of the “Mountain Moving Project”, “Monthly Project” and “Ark Project”.

