The mecha girl is ready to go, and the hard core attack penetrates the obstacles! The domestic beautiful girl mecha mobile game “Final Front: Inobetta” is in full-channel public beta. Dozens of beautiful girls with different personalities are traveling through the shocking 3D battlefield, passing by the hail of bullets, using gorgeous Fight against powerful enemies with big moves and wait for the future of mankind! Go to download now, new commanders log in to the game to get 50 draws and other rich exclusive gifts!

[打破次元壁！《终末阵线》X《Code Geass 叛逆的鲁路修》联动确认]

The sun is on fire, the heat waves are rolling in, and “The Last Frontier” has also launched a steady stream of surprise plans! The awakening of Geass’s ability, the gathering of the dark knights, the hot summer, the linkage of “Final Front” X “Code Geass Rebellious Lelouch” is about to strike, the proud Lelouch joins hands with domestic games for the first time, as “the ally of the righteous” In the name of Zero, fight in the doomsday battlefield. The national-level classic mecha IP animation and the top domestic boutique mecha mobile games have joined forces to create a mecha feast in the hot summer. I believe it will bring a different cross-dimensional experience to every commander! Let’s wait and see how the linkage story will be opened, and what wonderful chemical reactions will be produced between the Dark Knights and the tower guards!

[顶级机甲大作梦幻联动，彼端世界何如？]

In the story of “Code Geass Rebellious Lelouch”, it tells the story of the black prince Lelouch Lampeluke, who obtained the mysterious witch cc on the edge of life and death. Empowered by Geass, he leads the Dark Knights determined to crush the Empire and change the world! In the end world, the warriors of the tower guard organization also stick to their beliefs, fight to protect the civilization of their own country, and hope to change this broken world. The members of the two worlds met unexpectedly in the final front, and fought hard to change the same belief in the world. The national-level classic mecha IP and the domestic mecha game joined forces in the final world. What changes will happen to the world, and what sparks will the strong men from the two worlds collide with, it is worth every commander to look forward to.

[《Code Geass 叛逆的鲁路修》首次牵手国产游戏，讲述非凡故事]

“Code Geass: The Rebellious Lelouch” has been one of the most popular animations in the world since it was broadcast. It has been ranked No. 1 on the monthly Newtype’s most popular animation popularity list, and the male/female character popularity list has been ranked for 30 consecutive months. champion. In the March 2010 issue of the monthly magazine Newtype, Lelouch was named the champion of the most popular male character from 2000 to 2009, and he was also the character with the highest number of popular votes in the 25-year general election of the monthly magazine Newtype. The works also won the “Tokyo International Animation Expo” 2007 6th Tokyo Animation Awards TV Department Outstanding Work Award, the 11th Paris Comic Con of France Best Original Animation Award and other animation awards. It is a veritable national top animation work. It has been sought after by many, and it has also produced various linkages and cooperation with various products.

This time, the collaboration between “Code Geass Rebellious Lelouch” and “Final Front” is the first time that the IP “Lelouch” has cooperated with a domestic game. “Final Front” hopes that this cooperation will bring a different story experience to Commander, and let more domestic fans feel the extraordinary charm of Lelouch! The mecha is ready, the ability of Geass is about to be awakened, the dark knights are assembled, waiting for the commander to experience the extraordinary Lelouch plot on the final front line this summer!

The public beta of “The Last Frontier” is in progress with the hot summer, and the full support of the commanders has inspired “The Last Frontier” to keep moving forward. , Now that the top mechas meet, the two IPs break through the dimensional wall and collide fiercely. The linkage between “Final Front” X “Code Geass Rebellious Lelouch” is about to start. What kind of spark will the Dark Knights and the Tower Guard organization create? How will Lelouch’s story be played out in the end world? Commanders, please wait and see! The Final Front production team is committed to bringing more gameplay experiences to all commanders! More surprises are waiting for the commanders to unlock, so stay tuned!

