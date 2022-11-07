As the temperatures drop, you’ll probably be spending more time indoors. For this reason, fall is a great time to play games on your mobile device. Whether you like RPGs or table games, there’s something for just about everyone. Best of all, you can play these games from almost anywhere you’d like. With that in mind, we’ve compiled this list of the top mobile games to play this fall.

Casino Games

Casino games are among the most popular games in the world. Technological advances have made it easy to play slots, jackpots, and table games from the comfort of your home. An online casino like Chumba casino offers a wide assortment of games you can play on your computer or mobile device. With titles like Quest West, The Last Empress, and Krakens Bounty, these games will keep you entertained for hours.

Oxenfree

If you haven’t played Oxenfree, now is the time to do so. The critically acclaimed thriller based in the supernatural realm became available to Netflix subscribers on September 25, 2022. Night School Studio released the narrative mystery over six years ago. You can play it for free on the streaming service without ads or in-app purchases. The game stands out for its relatable characters and compelling story.

God of War

If you own a Steam Deck, you appreciate how nice it is to take console games on the go. The handheld gaming PC delivers top-notch graphics on a mobile device. God of War tells the story of Krato’s epic journey, and the game performs almost flawlessly on the Steam Deck. You’ll enjoy the gripping storyline and unforgettable character as you soak in amazing graphics accompanied by an incredible soundtrack.

Apex Legends

Battle Royale games have become some of the most popular titles in the gaming industry for a good reason: they’re simple and entertaining. Apex Legends has mastered the art of this genre, bringing the legendary strategy game to mobile devices. It’s free-to-play, and you can create teams with friends or play against other players.

If you haven’t played the game before, it’s worth learning some of its tips and tricks for beginners before getting started. There’s no other battle royale game available on mobile devices with a more advanced combat system than Apex Legends, making it a must-have for fans who want to play the game on the go.

Civilization VI

When most people think of the long-running strategy series Civilization, they think of a PC game. However, the latest installment of the popular game brings it to mobile devices, allowing you to shape the destiny of the world from the palm of your hands. As you play the game, you’ll rule a nation and guide it through the ages, building cities and going to war. The turn-based strategy game features solid controls with a responsive touchscreen interface, making it hard to put down.

Butter Royale

This game is an amusing take on the battle royale genre that has you playing as a cartoon character in a food-themed world. While it still has many similarities with traditional battle royale games, this game doesn’t require a lot of skill to get started. The game equips you with food-centered weapons and lets you go at it in a massive food fight. Your goal is still to be the last person standing. However, it’s much more light-hearted than the traditional battle royale game.

Monument Valley 2

Puzzle lovers won’t want to miss the beautiful sequel in the Monument Valley series. You’ll guide the game’s character through a labyrinth of mazes as you complete level after level of this brain-teasing mobile game. You’ll have to watch for the optical illusions that make it challenging to succeed at this game.

