An anniversary to be celebrated in the best possible way: this year the Turin Film Festival blows out no less than forty candles and is preparing to offer its audience a program full of important titles.

Scheduled from 25 November to 3 December, the 2022 edition of the Piedmontese kermesse is made up, as always, of numerous sections, starting with the feature film competition consisting of twelve titles divided into first, second and third works: among these “The long run ”, second work by Andrea Magnani, which presents itself as a prison training story, but we also note “War Pony”, the debut by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell which tells of a Native American community and has already obtained the Caméra d’or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Ample space is reserved for documentaries: the international group includes new works by the Argentine director Mariano Llinás (“Corsini plays Blomberg y Maciel”) and the Portuguese João Pedro Rodrigues (“Where Is This Street? Or With No Before and After ”, created together with João Rui Guerra da Mata), while among the Italians a special mention for Francesco Patierno (“Wake me up at midnight”), Luca Ferri (“Earthly life of Hamlet Marco Belelli”) and for the couple Massimo D’Anolfi -Martina Parenti with “A day in the Piero Bottoni archive”.

Big names out of competition

Out of competition is the most appealing part of the whole event, thanks in particular to the presence of new films by some great authors such as Werner Herzog (“The Fire Within: A Requiem for Katia and Maurice Raff”), Aleksandr Sokurov (“Fairytale ”), Jerzy Skolimowski (“EO”), Lav Diaz (“A Tale of Filipino Violence”) and Alain Cavalier (“L’amitié”).

These widely established names are joined by those of directors who are making more and more headway in recent years, such as the Icelandic Hlynur Palmason, the Argentine Santiago Miter and the French Quentin Dupieux. Antonio Rezza, Daniele Vicari and Pappi Corsicato, without forgetting the valid Hollywood productions such as “Empire of Light” by Sam Mendes, “She Said” by Maria Schrader and “Daliland” by Mary Harron. Tribute to Malcolm McDowell

Among the tributes of the festival, one is designed for Malcolm McDowell, the English actor who rose to international prominence already at his debut in 1968 as the absolute protagonist of the film “If…” (Palme d’Or at Cannes) by its director and mentor Lindsay Anderson who would later direct him in “Oh Lucky Man!” (1973) and in “Britannia Hospital” (1982). But the role that will deliver him to the eternity of cinema history is undoubtedly that of Alex in Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” (1971): McDowell will receive the Stella della Mole Award bestowed by the National Cinema Museum. the presence of various masterclasses with key names in contemporary cinema. The guests on this front will be Malcolm McDowell himself, then Paola Cortellesi, Toni Servillo, Paolo Sorrentino, Mario Martone, Noemi, Pilar Fogliati and Giovanni Veronesi: each of them will tell his point of view and, in particular, his relationship with the world of cinema.