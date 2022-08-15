The 2022 summer season has entered the second half. According to data from the Lighthouse Professional Edition, as of 10:00 on August 14, the total box office of the 2022 summer season (June 1-August 31) has reached 7.5 billion yuan (including pre-sale), The total number of screenings was 24.319 million, with a total of 193 million tickets issued. The reporter was informed that “Alone on the Moon” led the box office with 2.37 billion yuan, becoming the biggest winner of this summer’s program.

“Lonely Walking on the Moon” is a very “happy twist” style comedy film. It tells that in order to resist the impact of asteroids, human beings have deployed the Moon Shield plan on the moon. He was accidentally dropped on the moon, which started the story of life on the moon.

The mix and match of sci-fi and comedy elements, coupled with the funny physique of the “Shen Horse Group”, made “Lone on the Moon” aroused widespread attention before its release. After the official release, the film quickly became a major part of the summer season, becoming the summer single-day box office champion for 15 consecutive days, and the total box office of the 16-day release exceeded 2.3 billion yuan.

Not only that, “Lonely Walk on the Moon” also broke the cumulative box office record of Chinese film history summer sci-fi films set by “Transformers 4: Rebirth from Extinction”, and successfully ranked among the top three box office sci-fi movies, becoming second only to “The Wandering Earth” and “Vengeance”. League of Legends 4: Endgame is the dark horse of the sci-fi movie.

As a commercial comedy film, “Walking to the Moon” is generally a qualified film. More importantly, the release of this film has injected a boost into the film market, which has been sluggish since the epidemic.

Judging from the schedule film list, there will be more than ten new films to meet the audience one after another in the near future. New films of different types, such as the cartoon “Minions with Big Eyes: The Prequel of Despicable Me”, “Nezha’s Battle of the Dragon God”, the documentary “The World“, and the feature film “Hometown”, will appear one after another, which will bring a variety of choices to the audience. .Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press