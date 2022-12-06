December 5 news, today, according to Maoyan Professional Edition data,The total box office (including pre-sales) of the Lunar New Year file in 2022 (November 25-December 31) exceeded 200 million, and “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” took the lead.“Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween” and “Operation Evil” ranked second and third at the Lunar New Year box office respectively.

Before the deadline, the cumulative box office of “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” reached 80.37 million yuan (including pre-sales), and the total number of viewers exceeded 2.29 million.

It is worth mentioning that,The current 2022 Lunar New Year file ranking does not include “Avatar 2: The Way of Water”,The film will be released on December 16. After the release, the total box office of the Lunar New Year file is expected to exceed the 400 million mark.

It is reported that,“One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” is an animated film produced and released by Toei Animation, and it is also a commemorative work for the 25th anniversary of One Piece’s serialization.The film will be released in Japan on August 6, 2022, and in mainland China on December 1.

According to the data, “One Piece” is a juvenile manga work drawn by Japanese cartoonist Eiichiro Oda. It was serialized in Shueisha’s “Weekly Shonen Jump” on July 22, 1997. The adapted TV animation “One Piece” was published in October 1999. It will premiere on Fuji TV from the 20th.