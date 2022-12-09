Home Entertainment The total box office of the Lunar New Year in 2022 will exceed 300 million! “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” leads “Avatar 2” and follows closely–fast technology–technology changes the future
Entertainment

The total box office of the Lunar New Year in 2022 will exceed 300 million! “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” leads “Avatar 2” and follows closely–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
The total box office of the Lunar New Year in 2022 will exceed 300 million! “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” leads “Avatar 2” and follows closely–fast technology–technology changes the future

The total box office of the Lunar New Year in 2022 will exceed 300 million! “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” leads “Avatar 2” and follows closely

News on December 9, according to Maoyan Professional Edition data, the total box office (including pre-sales) of the Lunar New Year in 2022 has exceeded 300 million, “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” is a strong leader, and “Avatar: The Way of Water” is closely behind. Second, “Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween” ranked third.

Statistics show that before the deadline, the cumulative box office of “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” has reached 94.75 million, with a total of 2.788 million moviegoers and a global box office of 166 million US dollars, including 133 million in Japan, 12.775 million in North America and 6.831 million in France. Ten thousand.

The film not only won the first domestic box office in Japan in 2022,It also broke the box office record of the “One Piece” series of films and became the box office champion of this year’s global animation film.

It is understood that “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” is produced by the original Eiichiro Oda, directed by Goro Taniguchi, and Tsutomu Kuroiwa is the screenwriter. It is a commemorative work for the 25th anniversary of One Piece.

The appearance of the red-haired Jacks in “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” is one of the biggest highlights of the film, and it is also the first time that Jacks appeared on the big screen.The emotional line with his daughter Uta runs through the film. In addition to the father-daughter line, the picture of the red-haired and childhood Luffy in the same frame is equally touching, and many fans call out to awaken youth and memories.

See also  The SME Moda Makers salon enters the international trade fair circuit

The total box office of the Lunar New Year in 2022 will exceed 300 million!

The total box office of the Lunar New Year in 2022 will exceed 300 million!

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Shiqi

You may also like

A photo of belly touching caused a beautiful...

Which movie do you most want to see...

BOTTEGA VENETA launches “BOTTEGA FOR BOTTEGAS” project

dBTechnologies’ Hot Spot Salvador Carnival- midifan: We focus...

The Moon Sightseeing Group will launch into space...

Podcasts from around the world, the Lucia Festival...

He has a Porsche 919 brought to the...

Li Yapeng’s wife posts photos of a family...

The well-known Chinese actress Michelle Yeoh was selected...

Sgarbi: “Returning the great Riccardo Muti to La...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy