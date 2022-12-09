The total box office of the Lunar New Year in 2022 will exceed 300 million! “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” leads “Avatar 2” and follows closely

News on December 9, according to Maoyan Professional Edition data, the total box office (including pre-sales) of the Lunar New Year in 2022 has exceeded 300 million, “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” is a strong leader, and “Avatar: The Way of Water” is closely behind. Second, “Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween” ranked third.

Statistics show that before the deadline, the cumulative box office of “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” has reached 94.75 million, with a total of 2.788 million moviegoers and a global box office of 166 million US dollars, including 133 million in Japan, 12.775 million in North America and 6.831 million in France. Ten thousand.

The film not only won the first domestic box office in Japan in 2022,It also broke the box office record of the “One Piece” series of films and became the box office champion of this year’s global animation film.

It is understood that “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” is produced by the original Eiichiro Oda, directed by Goro Taniguchi, and Tsutomu Kuroiwa is the screenwriter. It is a commemorative work for the 25th anniversary of One Piece.

The appearance of the red-haired Jacks in “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” is one of the biggest highlights of the film, and it is also the first time that Jacks appeared on the big screen.The emotional line with his daughter Uta runs through the film. In addition to the father-daughter line, the picture of the red-haired and childhood Luffy in the same frame is equally touching, and many fans call out to awaken youth and memories.