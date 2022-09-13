Home Entertainment The total box office of the Mid-Autumn Festival movies exceeded 350 million yuan, and the total number of people exceeded 8.9 million.
Entertainment

The total box office of the Mid-Autumn Festival movies exceeded 350 million yuan, and the total number of people exceeded 8.9 million.

by admin
The total box office of the Mid-Autumn Festival movies exceeded 350 million yuan, and the total number of people exceeded 8.9 million.

The total box office of Mid-Autumn Festival movies exceeded 350 million yuan

Yangzi Evening News (Reporter Kong Xiaoping) According to data from the Lighthouse Professional Edition, as of 17:45 on September 12, the total box office of the Mid-Autumn Festival this year exceeded 350 million yuan, and the total number of people exceeded 8.9 million. In addition, the total box office (including pre-sale) of the Chinese film market in 2022 exceeded 25 billion yuan, the total number of moviegoers reached 596 million, and the total number of screenings was 76.462 million.

There are as many as 12 new films released in the Mid-Autumn Festival this year, an increase of 5 in number compared with last year, and the types are also very rich, including the family comedy “Hello, Brother”, the feature films “There is Her in the World” and “The End of the Sea is the Prairie”. Family Movie “Mom! “, the romantic comedy “I still think you are the best”, the action film “Wolf Pack”, etc., the top 5 films at the box office of the Mid-Autumn Festival are currently “Brother, Hello” and “New God List!” Yang Jian, “Walking on the Moon Alone”, “Mom! “”There is Her in the World“, the top three are all family-friendly films, which also shows that Mid-Autumn Festival audiences love the elements of reunion and joy.

According to Chen Jin, a data analyst at Lighthouse Professional Edition, there are a lot of new films in the Mid-Autumn Festival. On the one hand, the performance of this year’s summer program exceeded expectations, up 24% year-on-year. The file has regained confidence. On the other hand, the Mid-Autumn Festival file is sandwiched between the summer vacation and the National Day file, which is more suitable for small and medium-sized films.

See also  Game of the Year, the film that tells video games without telling video games

You may also like

Inside the Dream, the first documentary on Bulgari,...

Young singer Tian Xin joins hands with famous...

iQIYI’s “Twenty Do Not Confused 2” member finale,...

“Knives Out 2” received a 9 out of...

Yu Tian’s new song “Fireworks in the World...

The lacerating confessions of a strange priest

‘Mario’ filmmakers confirm that ‘Star-Lord’ will not use...

Emmy Awards: trionfo di “Succession”, “Ted Lasso” e...

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star Damien Chazelle’s...

“Uncooked” series is new, INTO YOU uses eggs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy