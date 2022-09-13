The total box office of Mid-Autumn Festival movies exceeded 350 million yuan

Yangzi Evening News (Reporter Kong Xiaoping) According to data from the Lighthouse Professional Edition, as of 17:45 on September 12, the total box office of the Mid-Autumn Festival this year exceeded 350 million yuan, and the total number of people exceeded 8.9 million. In addition, the total box office (including pre-sale) of the Chinese film market in 2022 exceeded 25 billion yuan, the total number of moviegoers reached 596 million, and the total number of screenings was 76.462 million.

There are as many as 12 new films released in the Mid-Autumn Festival this year, an increase of 5 in number compared with last year, and the types are also very rich, including the family comedy “Hello, Brother”, the feature films “There is Her in the World” and “The End of the Sea is the Prairie”. Family Movie “Mom! “, the romantic comedy “I still think you are the best”, the action film “Wolf Pack”, etc., the top 5 films at the box office of the Mid-Autumn Festival are currently “Brother, Hello” and “New God List!” Yang Jian, “Walking on the Moon Alone”, “Mom! “”There is Her in the World“, the top three are all family-friendly films, which also shows that Mid-Autumn Festival audiences love the elements of reunion and joy.

According to Chen Jin, a data analyst at Lighthouse Professional Edition, there are a lot of new films in the Mid-Autumn Festival. On the one hand, the performance of this year’s summer program exceeded expectations, up 24% year-on-year. The file has regained confidence. On the other hand, the Mid-Autumn Festival file is sandwiched between the summer vacation and the National Day file, which is more suitable for small and medium-sized films.