At present, “Homecoming” ranks first in this year’s National Day archives.

As of 15:00 on October 3, the 2022 National Day box office exceeded 700 million yuan, of which “Wan Li Homecoming” received a box office of 469 million yuan, accounting for 67% of the National Day box office.

According to the data of Lighthouse Professional Edition, as of 8:00 am on October 3, the box office of the film “Returning Miles” on the third day (October 2) of 185.7 million exceeded the box office of the previous day (October 1) of 184.7 million. Since September 30, “The Journey Home” has won the daily box office champion for four consecutive days.

“Returning Miles” is directed by Rao Xiaozhi, written by Qin Haiyan, Shishi, Lei Zhilong, and Bu Beijing Committee, supervised by Guo Fan and Wang Hongwei, starring Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai, Yin Tao, and Zhang Zixian. There are many listed companies behind “The Journey Home”, including Huace Film and Television (300133.SZ), Hengdian Film and Television (603103.SH), China Film (600977.SH) and Shanghai Film (601595.SH). In addition, Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Taopiao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., and Douyin Culture (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. also participated.

It is worth mentioning that this National Day file “Returning Thousands of Miles” also encountered a little episode. On October 2, the official blog of “Wan Li Homecoming” issued a statement saying that it will use online data comparison and online/offline manual monitoring to resist box-office stealing, and give a reporting method.

A total of 7 new films will be released on the National Day this year, which are still dominated by the main theme films, supplemented by cartoons. At present, “Ordinary Hero” ranks second at the National Day box office, with a scheduled box office of 58.06 million yuan, and “Hello, Brother” ranks third with 33.22 million yuan.

Since the “National Day” in 2019, the main theme film has been a very important part, and this trend has continued this year.

The most popular films in the National Day archives in 2019 are the three main theme blockbusters – “My Motherland and Me”, “Captain of China” and “The Climber”. The box office of these three films accounted for about 97% of the total box office of the National Day file.

In the 2020 National Day, the main theme film “My Hometown and Me” leads the market with 1.87 billion yuan, and “Win the Championship”, which has a scheduled box office of 359 million yuan, is also the main theme film again. Based on this calculation, the box office of the main theme film accounted for about 56% of the National Day file that year.

In 2021, the National Day file closed with a box office of 4.385 billion yuan, and the movie “Changjin Lake” led the box office with 3.09 billion yuan, breaking the box office record of the “National Day file”.

Regarding the development of main theme movies, Sun Jiashan, an associate researcher at the China Academy of Arts, told Yicai.com that the sign of the success of the fourth stage of theme movies is that they are compatible with commercial movies. It does not mean that the main theme of the big production and high concept blockbuster is called the main theme. Small and medium-cost commercial movies with realistic themes can also play the role of the main theme.

Sun Jiashan gave an example: “”Wolf Warrior 2” is a contemporary reality theme, which has both commercial type attributes and the values ​​of the main theme. “The Journey Home” is also the same logic in this regard, and this integration will become more and more rich and diverse in the future. .”

As for the box office performance of this year’s National Day file, Sun Jiashan believes that due to the impact of the epidemic, the overall production capacity of the film is insufficient, and the supply of specific types is also insufficient. It is also normal that the box office is difficult to surpass last year’s National Day file with “Changjin Lake”. However, he is relatively cautiously optimistic, and believes that the entire film market is still showing a trend of continuous recovery.