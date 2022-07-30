Home > News > e company
The total box office of the summer file exceeded 5 billion
2022-07-30 16:40
Source: Securities Times e Company
Author: Xu Qingtianmei
Securities Times e Company News, according to Beacon Professional Edition, as of 16:35 on July 30, the 2022 summer program (June 1-August 31) has a total box office of 5 billion yuan (including pre-sale), with a total of 19.4164 million screenings , with a total of 132 million visits.
Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.
