The Tragic Death of Kevin Turen: What We Know So Far

Kevin Turen, a well-known producer of popular series ‘Euphoria’, has passed away at the age of 44. Known for not only his involvement in ‘Euphoria’, but also other film productions such as ‘The Idol’, his sudden death was confirmed by his father, Edward Turen, late Sunday night. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Close friend and CEO of PMC, Jay Penske, expressed his grief over Turen’s death and highlighted Turen’s greatest passion as being his family and friends. Turen is survived by his wife and two sons, Jack and James.

Originally from Manhattan, Turen studied film at Columbia University and entered the industry as a producer for the 2005 independent film ‘Wassup Rockers’. He was also involved in the production of ‘Operation Endgame’, a film written by ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson, as well as other productions such as ‘Arbitrage’ and ‘All Is Lost’.

Turen’s most recent work was with Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal on ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’.

The sudden death of the popular producer has left the entertainment industry and fans of ‘Euphoria’ mourning the loss of a rising star.

