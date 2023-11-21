Home » The Tragic Death of Mexican Actor Gustavo Pedraza Shocks Celebrities and Fans
Entertainment

The Tragic Death of Mexican Actor Gustavo Pedraza Shocks Celebrities and Fans

by admin
The Tragic Death of Mexican Actor Gustavo Pedraza Shocks Celebrities and Fans

The death of Gustavo Pedraza was announced on Monday, November 20, after actress Litzy dedicated an emotional message to him on Instagram. However, the actor died on Sunday the 19th, reads the obituary of the company where the funeral services will be held on Friday the 24th in Chicago, where he lived. A woman named Martha E. Saldaña, who would be close to the actor, revealed on Facebook that Gustavo died in “an unexpected accident,” although she did not explain what type, nor did she give more details. “RIP Gustavo Pedraza… Very young he passed us by due to an unexpected accident, leaving his wife Jenilca with two small children: Michel and GianFranco. My condolences also to his mother and his brother ‘El Tambochi’. News that shook us yesterday, Sunday “, is part of what Saldaña wrote. The radio host in Dallas, better known as ‘El Tambochi’, mourned the death of his brother on social networks. “Lord, I miss the departure of my brother, which has left a great void in my heart and I do not feel that there is anything to fill it for now; that is why I come to you and by faith I give you my pain and sadness. My God, I hand over my brother, believing that you have received him and he is in a safe place where he rests happily.” “Now I wish that you, Lord, change my sadness into gratitude for the time you gave me in life and help me not to forget or stop valuing those who are still with me today. I believe that death will not be able to separate us because one day we will be together again. You have promised us eternal life and I believe it! Jesus, I trust in you!” he wrote.

See also  Four Peking Opera films released nationwide for the first time- Talent Employment- Market Information Network

Celebrities mourn the death of Gustavo Pedraza

The actress and singer, Litzy, dedicated an emotional farewell message to him: “Dear friend, rest in peace. I am very sorry for your departure. Wherever you are, I send you a lot of love.” Actress Katie Barberi also expressed her regret on Instagram: “My Gus… I just hope you know how much I love you, how much I believed in you and how much I’m going to miss you… What I am sure of is that you will never know how much I want to tell you could say once again. Rest, dear friend. For her part, Daniela Bascopé also spoke about the actor’s departure: “Gustavo… how sad and unexpected the news of your departure… Much strength to your family.” Litzy, Daniela Bascopé and Katie Barberi mourned the death of Gustavo Pedraza. Credit: Instagram

Who was Gustavo Pedraza?

Gustavo was originally from Mexico, but lived in Chicago. He participated in several soap operas such as ‘El Talismán’, ‘Ruta 35, ‘Eva La Trailera’, ‘Mariposa de Barrio’, ‘Under the same Sky’, ‘El Rostro de la Venganza’, among others.

You may also like

open ending in the trial of a former...

Guide to Voting in La Casa de los...

Shen Yun New York Troupe’s Brisbane Performance Captivates...

The United States used Artificial Intelligence to carry...

Vocal Teacher Hannah Gray Shares Her Enchanting Experience...

In the midst of the tension with Milei,...

The House of the Famous: Telemundo Suspends Broadcast...

US couple whose yacht was hijacked reportedly died

Christine Lagarde sees more disinflation, but wants proof

Expelled from The House of the Famous: The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy