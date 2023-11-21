The Tragic Death of Mexican Actor Gustavo Pedraza Shocks Celebrities and Fans

The death of Gustavo Pedraza was announced on Monday, November 20, after actress Litzy dedicated an emotional message to him on Instagram. However, the actor died on Sunday the 19th, reads the obituary of the company where the funeral services will be held on Friday the 24th in Chicago, where he lived. A woman named Martha E. Saldaña, who would be close to the actor, revealed on Facebook that Gustavo died in “an unexpected accident,” although she did not explain what type, nor did she give more details. “RIP Gustavo Pedraza… Very young he passed us by due to an unexpected accident, leaving his wife Jenilca with two small children: Michel and GianFranco. My condolences also to his mother and his brother ‘El Tambochi’. News that shook us yesterday, Sunday “, is part of what Saldaña wrote. The radio host in Dallas, better known as ‘El Tambochi’, mourned the death of his brother on social networks. “Lord, I miss the departure of my brother, which has left a great void in my heart and I do not feel that there is anything to fill it for now; that is why I come to you and by faith I give you my pain and sadness. My God, I hand over my brother, believing that you have received him and he is in a safe place where he rests happily.” “Now I wish that you, Lord, change my sadness into gratitude for the time you gave me in life and help me not to forget or stop valuing those who are still with me today. I believe that death will not be able to separate us because one day we will be together again. You have promised us eternal life and I believe it! Jesus, I trust in you!” he wrote.

Celebrities mourn the death of Gustavo Pedraza

The actress and singer, Litzy, dedicated an emotional farewell message to him: “Dear friend, rest in peace. I am very sorry for your departure. Wherever you are, I send you a lot of love.” Actress Katie Barberi also expressed her regret on Instagram: “My Gus… I just hope you know how much I love you, how much I believed in you and how much I’m going to miss you… What I am sure of is that you will never know how much I want to tell you could say once again. Rest, dear friend. For her part, Daniela Bascopé also spoke about the actor’s departure: “Gustavo… how sad and unexpected the news of your departure… Much strength to your family.” Litzy, Daniela Bascopé and Katie Barberi mourned the death of Gustavo Pedraza. Credit: Instagram

Who was Gustavo Pedraza?

Gustavo was originally from Mexico, but lived in Chicago. He participated in several soap operas such as ‘El Talismán’, ‘Ruta 35, ‘Eva La Trailera’, ‘Mariposa de Barrio’, ‘Under the same Sky’, ‘El Rostro de la Venganza’, among others.

