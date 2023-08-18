The Tragic Loss of María Fernanda: Discovering Luis Ángel El Flaco’s Other Two Children

Mexican Entertainment World Mourns the Loss of Luis Ángel El Flaco’s Daughter María Fernanda

The world of Mexican entertainment is expressing solidarity with regional Mexican singer Luis Ángel El Flaco after the tragic death of his daughter María Fernanda. The 21-year-old drowned in the sea of ​​Mazatlán, in Sinaloa, while swimming at night. El Flaco shared his pain and expressed the difficulty of coping with this tragic event. However, he remains determined to continue fighting for his other two children.

El Flaco is known for his involvement in the band Los Recoditos. He shared the news of his daughter’s passing on social media, mentioning the red flags on the beach indicating the danger of carrying out aquatic activities at that moment. Whether it was due to carelessness or an accident, the sorrow in his heart is unimaginable.

Despite this tragedy, different personalities in the entertainment industry, such as Andrea Legarreta, have encouraged El Flaco to stay strong for his remaining children. Apart from María Fernanda, he has two other children from previous relationships.

El Flaco’s first marriage was with María de los Ángeles Osuna, from which he had a daughter named Ángela, who is currently 19 years old. The relationship with his first wife deteriorated, but he maintained a close bond with Ángela.

The singer found love again and married Maricruz Robles, with whom he had his youngest son, Luisito, who is currently 13 years old. In a video shared on social media, Luisito showcased his talent for music by performing a song. Fans expressed their hopes for his own artistic career.

When El Flaco married Maricruz, María Fernanda also became a part of his life. Despite separating from her mother, their relationship continued as if he were her biological father. This decision was applauded by many, highlighting the importance of raising a child rather than just biological ties.

Sadly, María Fernanda passed away on August 14 due to drowning. Friends and relatives bid their final farewell to her, and photos of the funeral procession and the arrival of her remains at a cemetery in Mazatlán began to circulate, despite the family’s request for privacy.

María Fernanda was laid to rest on August 15, with the funeral adorned with floral arrangements and a crown from loved ones. El Flaco expressed his gratitude for the support through a video on social media.

The Mexican entertainment industry continues to show support for Luis Ángel El Flaco during this difficult time. His fellow artists and fans offer their condolences, reminding him that he is not alone in his grief.

