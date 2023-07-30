The Tragic Love Story: Exploring the Evolution of Place Names in Hangzhou

Title: Dao Lang’s New Song “Luocha Haishi” Tells a Tragic Love Story of Hangzhou’s Historical Transformation

Dao Lang, a popular singer-songwriter, has gained widespread attention with his latest album “Folk Song Liao Zai.” The album’s title song, “Luocha Haishi,” has surpassed 1 billion plays on the internet within a week of its release. Not only has the album sparked social discussions, but it has also impressed music critics with its poetic and obscure lyrics. One particular track, “Flower Demon,” caught the interest of many listeners as it incorporates the evolution of Hangzhou’s place names to tell a heartbreaking love story.

According to the lyrics of “Flower Demon,” the song narrates a tragic love story that took place in Hangzhou during the Song Dynasty. In ancient times, a destitute scholar met a wealthy lady in the east of Qiantang, Lin’an Prefecture. Instantly captivated by one another, they secretly pledged eternal love. Unfortunately, their forbidden romance was discovered by the lady’s father, who ordered the scholar’s execution. As the scholar’s blood stained his brown outfit, the heartbroken lady, determined to be with her lover, chose to sacrifice her own life.

The love story of the scholar and the lady moved Yan Luo Wang, the King of the Underworld. He arranged for their souls to be reincarnated in Hangzhou in subsequent lives, enabling them to continue their relationship. However, due to an error in dialing the compass scriptures, the couple was reborn in different dynasties, separated by over a thousand years.

The ancient poems of Hangzhou provide insight into the city’s names throughout history. Hangzhou, formerly known as Qiantang, was described as an eminent city in ancient times. However, there were other names for Hangzhou that may be unfamiliar to many. “Quanting,” mentioned in the lyrics of “Flower Demon,” refers to a name change implemented by Wang Mang during the late Western Han Dynasty when counties and districts across various regions were extensively renamed.

When exactly did “Hangzhou” become the city’s official name? Literature suggests that references to Hangzhou can be traced back to ancient poems and historical records. For instance, one poem describes Hangzhou as a prosperous city in the southeast known for its three metropolises. However, the exact time when Hangzhou adopted its current name remains unclear.

Dao Lang’s latest album, “Folk Song Liao Zai,” has captivated audiences with its emotionally charged music. The inclusion of Hangzhou’s historical place names in the song “Flower Demon” adds a unique touch to the tragic love story, bringing to light the city’s transformative past. As fans marvel at Dao Lang’s talent and lyrical depth, his album has become a cultural phenomenon, eliciting both praise and intrigue. Whether through his soul-stirring melodies or thought-provoking lyrics, Dao Lang continues to leave a lasting impression on music enthusiasts worldwide.

