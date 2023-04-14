A popular jury declared this Friday Laurentino Amado Andrés, 23 years old, guilty of the abuse and subsequent homicide of Salomón, 2 years old, son of his partner. The event occurred on December 6, 2021 in the May 7 takeover of Neuquén capital.

The verdict was unanimous, 12 votesin the case of aggravated sexual abusey by majority, 10 votesin it felony homicide (when the victim is helpless).

The trial unfolded behind closed doors by disposition of judge Lucas Yancarelli. As chief prosecutor he served Augustin Garciawith legal assistant Pablo Javegaand as plaintiffs on behalf of Solomon’s grandfather were Manuela Castro and Gustavo Lucero. The defendant’s defense was exercised by a private attorney Gabriel Gutierrez.

According to the prosecution’s accusation and the complaint, Andrés lived with Salomón’s mother (the father never took care of the child, and he disappeared while the woman was pregnant), two other children of hers, ages 4 and 5, and a 3-month-old babythe only thing they had in common.

how was the fact

December 6, 2021 past 8 in the morningthe woman and her brother went to carry out a procedure in the center of the city and the accused was left alone in charge of the children. At 9 am she took the two oldest to the kindergarten located a block and a half away.

Due to protocol, since it was the time of the pandemic, they did not allow him to leave them, but he insisted. you could see it nervous and in a hurryaccording to the accusation.

She returned home, where the 3-month-old baby and Solomon had stayed. He entered and immediately went out to ask a neighbor for help, with the lifeless victim in his arms.. They took him to the Horacio Heller hospital, where the doctors on duty discovered that he had died a violent death.

According to Chief Prosecutor Garcia and the complaint, the abuse and homicide occurred in the period between the woman leaving with her brother and the moment when Andrés took the other two children to the garden.

vulnerable childhood

The prosecution’s investigation revealed that all the children who lived in that home suffered terrible physical and psychological punishment. To one of them, the 5-year-old, the mother broke his arm with broom blows.

The neighbors they saw them all the time in the streetthen it was learned that Andrés and his partner punished them for any reason and they were forbidden to enter the house.

The trial took place all week, and this Friday were the allegations. The jury took a few hours to reach a guilty verdict..

The penalty that corresponds to the defendant it’s life imprisonmentand it will be set at a future hearing.

alarming data

According to a Unicef ​​document released in March and published days ago by Black riverthe situation of children in Argentina is serious.

• Almost 7 million boys and girls They live in homes where the income is not enough to cover the basic food basket.

• 500,000 from 12 to 17 years old they do not attend school.

• In 59% of households violent methods of discipline are used.

• Violence cuts through all social strataimpacts all ages and intensifies especially in childhood.



