The Tragic Tale of Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo: Remembering His Mother and Sister Lost in a Plane Hijacking

Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, son of the renowned Golden Cinema Era actor Óscar Ortiz de Pinedo and actress Lupita Pallás, shares the heartbreaking story of how his family was tragically affected by a plane hijacking in 1985. Their lives were forever changed when Lupita Pallás and her daughter, Laila Ortiz de Pinedo, lost their lives in the shootout that took place during the rescue operation.

In an effort to fulfill his mother’s dream, Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo had arranged a trip to Europe for her and his sister. However, their journey took a devastating turn when they boarded a plane from Athens, Greece to Cairo, Egypt, which was hijacked by an armed extremist group. As the hijacking escalated, Egyptian authorities attempted to rescue the passengers but it resulted in a deadly shootout, claiming the lives of 59-year-old Lupita Pallás and 24-year-old Laila Ortiz de Pinedo.

Speaking to Matilde Obregón on her interview channel, Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo revealed that he had to travel to Malta to identify his mother and sister among the numerous corpses. This traumatic experience left an indelible mark on him, but it did not hinder his determination to forge ahead in his career and find solace in the love of his remaining loved ones.

Lupita Pallás, a celebrated actress and dancer, married Oscar Ortiz de Pinedo, with whom she started a family. Born on April 29, 1926, Lupita Pallás ventured into the cinema industry during the 1970s. She made her debut in the film “La madrecita” (1974), alongside María Elena Velasco, and collaborated with her in other projects such as “Sor tequila” (1977).

Having come from a family of actors, Lupita Pallás not only showcased her talent in films but also made notable appearances on television. She was part of the esteemed comedy project “Home Sweet Home” in 1983 and showcased her acting skills in soap operas such as “Juegos del Destino,” “Gabriel y Gabriela” (1982), and her last project, “Abandonada” (1985).

Lupita Pallás left behind three children – Óscar, Laila, and Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo – continuing her family’s legacy in the entertainment industry. Sadly, her life was cut short on November 23, 1985, aboard EgiptAir flight 648, as she traveled with her youngest daughter, Laila Ortiz de Pinedo.

The traumatic event that unfolded aboard that fateful flight continues to haunt Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, who recently shared his memories of the plane hijacking. The tragic loss of his mother and sister deeply impacted his life, but it also served as a driving force for him to persevere and honor their memory.

As we remember Lupita Pallás and Laila Ortiz de Pinedo, we pay tribute to their talent, strength, and the profound impact they had on the entertainment industry. They will forever be remembered as victims of a heartbreaking act of terrorism, leaving an irreplaceable void in their family and the hearts of their loved ones.

