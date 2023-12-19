Home » The Tragic Truth Behind Matthew Perry’s Death: Ketamine and Drowning in the Jacuzzi
The Tragic Truth Behind Matthew Perry’s Death: Ketamine and Drowning in the Jacuzzi

The late actor, Matthew Perry, died from the acute effects of ketamine and drowning in a jacuzzi, according to an autopsy report. This revelation raised questions about Perry’s claims of being clean from substances in recent years, as he had shared his experiences with addiction in his memoirs. A supposed close friend of the actor revealed to the ‘Daily Mail’ that Perry had lied about being clean and never was, labeling it as a sad situation and a big battle that he fought every day until the end.

In 2022, Perry had claimed to have been sober for 18 months and had invested over 9 million dollars in treatments and attended thousands of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to overcome his addiction. His last Instagram post, a week before his death, showed a photo from the jacuzzi where he ultimately lost his life, with a reference to the character of Batman, symbolizing the hardest confessions from his autobiographical book, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.’

The autopsy results have shed light on the actor’s long-standing battle with addiction. The news of Perry’s tragic demise has reignited discussions about the complexities of addiction and the challenges faced by individuals struggling with it.

